I’ve written about obsessive compulsive disorder a couple of times over the years, but I’ve never really plumbed the depths of how it affects my everyday living. My fellow OCD sufferers already know what I’m talking about – how the disorder gives you some sense of order to life while simultaneously suffocating you.
As I’ve mentioned, my OCD chiefly manifests itself in my head, which makes it easy to disguise. But my brain is always churning, and it’s more than just the counting rituals I do countless times per day.
I haven’t quoted the rapper NF here in a while, so here is how he defines his OCD in the song “Leave Me Alone”:
"That means I obsessively obsess on things I think about/
That means I might take a normal thought and think it’s so profound"
I also have trouble letting go of thoughts, be they existential or banal. I turn them over in my mind and examine them from every possible angle. Sometimes I’ll obsess over the moral codes of various cultures and how they support or contradict each other; or I might see an old penny on the ground and try to imagine all of the places it’s been and how many hands have touched it.
Filmmaker Jonathan Hiller (“Edges, “Hillary”) has suffered from OCD since childhood, and he gives the most apt description of it I’ve ever heard: “There is this constant, what I have now deemed, the metalinguistic tornado – which is the thinking on top of the thinking. So there’s this constant analysis of the world and what’s happening, an analysis of thought, and it’s exhausting.”
Yes, exhausting. And I feel powerless to stop it. The meds I’m taking for it don’t work at all — I should probably tell my shrink about that — and I know of no other means to curb it. There are obviously much worse afflictions one could suffer, but OCD is insidious not only in the way that it permeates every aspect and moment of your life, but also in the way it fuels other mental health issues you might have. OCD heightens anxiety, deepens depression and increases paranoia.
To be more specific: An already anxious person becomes more so simply by trying to fulfill OCD’s constant demands. An already depressed person might feel even worse because when they studiously follow their OCD rituals and still feel awful. An already paranoid person might take their OCD rituals to extremes and engage in uncharacteristic behavior just to gain some sense of ease.
Having OCD can also cause you to obsess over your emotions. I’ve analyzed by own emotions so obsessively over the years that it’s led me to question whether those emotions are even real, or if they’re just me mimicking what I see in the world in order to seem normal. Perhaps I have no real emotions at all. Or perhaps I’m a sociopath, or a narcissist, or just emotionally detached.
I don’t believe I am either a sociopath or a narcissist, but this is what happens when you spend most of your time inside your own head and then throw a heaping helping of OCD in there.
Just the act of writing this column has caused my anxiety to spike. Guess I’d better go outside and count cars driving up and down the street.
