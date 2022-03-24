FULTON • Christ the King Catholic Church in downtown Fulton overlooks a busy corner of Main Street. The site has been home to a church of some kind since 1878, just a few years after the town, named after steamboat inventor Robert Fulton, was incorporated.
A historic marker out front reminds passersby that the original one-room meeting-house was the only church in Fulton, and that it was presided over by clergy from several denominations.
In 1880, the church was deeded to the United Methodists, and in 1930, a commanding Greek Revival structure was erected to replace its lowly predecessor.
In 1968, Christ the King purchased the property, and it has been home to the only Catholic church in Itawamba County ever since.
Joan Shell is the pastoral associate at Christ the King. The Michigan native said the church was a bargain, even by 1968 standards.
“We bought it for $20,000,” she said. “They were asking $22,000. We got a deal.”
Shell and her family moved to Itawamba County in the 1970s, when her husband took a job with Mueller Brass. She said most of the church’s members hail from other places.
“There aren’t many Catholics in the Bible Belt,” she said. “We’re outnumbered. When we came here, we were considered pretty strange. Now we’re accepted as part of the community.”
Like churches everywhere, Shell said Christ the King has struggled to keep congregants.
“Many of us are older,” she said. “I have three children. I raised them and educated them, and now they’ve moved to bigger places where there are better jobs. So many of us have found ourselves in that situation.”
Being part of a smaller congregation has its struggles, but there’s an upside as well, Shell said.
“There are advantages to being small,” she said. “We’re a warm, welcoming church. When people visit, they become our friends. When someone misses, people care. We check on them.”
The congregation is small, but vibrant, she said.
“We’re quite active,” Shell said. “We still have crying babies, and we like that. We still do religious education, and we break bread together any chance we get. We’ll find any reason we can to get together.”
The struggle to retain members applies to clergy as well, Shell said.
For example, Christ the King has never had a priest.
“We’re too small,” she said. “But Father Raj (Reverend Jesuraj Xavier) is our sacramental priest. He comes here faithfully every week. He treats us like we’re somebody.”
Shell said music at their gatherings is excellent, thanks to another weekly guest.
“We are blessed,” she said. “Lynn McGrath comes here from Tupelo and plays every week. She has a voice like an angel. Why she puts up with us, I don’t know, but she is wonderful.”
Services at Christ the King are reverent but warm, Shell said.
“We’re pretty much old school,” she said. “But it’s more casual than when I was younger. There’s a warmth, and you can feel the presence of the Lord. People like to talk before Mass. It’s hard to get them quiet so we can get started.”
Shell said despite the challenges, she feels right at home at Christ the King.
“I’ve been in other churches where there was a lot of singing and a lot of preaching,” she said. “In some of them, the minister yells at you. That just blows my mind. We don’t get that; we’re all about love and forgiveness.”