TUPELO • Since taking over as artistic director of Civic Ballet in late 2018, Thom Yzaguirre has developed an appreciation of the Tupelo arts and entertainment scene.
Yzaguirre sees similarities between Tupelo and the city where he lives and works part of the week, Nashville.
“Tupelo’s nice. It has a thriving arts scene and a thriving music scene, but without the hustle and bustle of Nashville,” he said.
One thing Yzaguirre is continuing during his tenure with Civic Ballet is the dance company’s annual Tupelo Arts Showcase, which is set for Friday night at the Link Centre in Tupelo.
The event, now in its ninth year, is a celebration of the arts through a variety of methods such as dance, canvas art, pottery, film, music and improv comedy.
“For the size of the community and the amount of arts that’s here, it’s good to see,” Yzaguirre said. “It’s good to show support to the other arts. We’re all in this together and we want to bring good things to the community.”
The showcase begins at 6:30 with a visual arts exhibit. The performance arts segment starts at 7.
Visual artists featured include William Heard, Bradley Golden, Alfred L. Jones, T’Lara Pottery, and select Tupelo High School art students under the instruction of Anna Garner.
The performing arts include Tupelo’s three dance companies: Civic Ballet, Tupelo Ballet, and Doniphan Dance Project. Singer/songwriter Chad Watson will perform and Amye Gousset of Six Shooter Studios in Baldwyn is presenting an excerpt from Episode 1 of “Death Stalkers Paranormal.” And there will be plenty of laughs by way of Tupelo’s improv comedy troupe, West of Shake Rag.
General admission tickets are $10. Premium tickets, which include admission to an artist reception, are $25 apiece and must be purchased in advance at civicballet.org/events.html Join the artists for wine and hors d’oeuvres after the performance.
Advanced ticket purchasers will be entered into a drawing for two free tickets for Civic Ballet’s “Alice in Wonderland” performance on Feb. 29, 2020.