TUPELO • Sarah Beth Stewart has come full circle as a member of the Civic Ballet.
Stewart’s first production as a dancer – “Alice in Wonderland” – was also the first for the Tupelo-based company 10 years ago.
“I really don’t remember all that much because I was 7 or 8,” said Stewart, now a high school senior. “I was a card and a seashell in the first production, and I remember they brought in a girl from Japan to play Alice.”
Next weekend, Stewart will be Alice when the Civic Ballet presents Lewis Carroll’s story of a girl who falls into a world of fantasy and encounters some interesting characters.
Two performances for the public are set for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center. The company will perform Friday morning for school students.
“Our dancers will be doing double duty,” said Thom Yzaguirre, Civic Ballet’s artistic director.
The company’s presentation fits the imaginative storyline, Yzaguirre said.
“It’s really ambitious for Civic. We’re doing more sets, more costumes, more props,” he said. “It’s hard not to do it over the top because the story’s over the top. We want the dance to be as exciting as the story. It should be colorful and rich looking, I think.”
Yzaguirre said it’s a challenge to bring a renowned literary work like Carroll’s story to the ballet stage.
“(Carroll) was so cleaver with his word play. You can’t do that with ballet, to have the words tell you the story,” he said. “So, how do you make this a little more sense to somebody who’s not really familiar with ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ Hopefully, we’ve done that by bringing back the characters from the first act.”
The first act of “Alice” features a garden party where Alice encounters extravagant people who become characters in her wonderland.
For example, Alice’s mother (played by Rachel Frick, also a high school senior in the company) becomes the Queen of Hearts. The grandmother (Sophie Hoard) becomes the White Rabbit, a nursemaid (Faith Williams) becomes the Mad Hatter and her sisters (Cameron Stevens, Sara Catherine Wood) become Tweedledee and Tweedledum.
“I hope I’ve done it in such a way their characteristics show up,” Yzaguirre said.
The all-female Civic Ballet cast will be joined by three male guest dancers from the School of Nashville Ballet – James Lankford, Mason Underwood and Sammy Portillo. Carlton Wall, a member of the Tupelo improv comedy troupe West of Shake Rag, plays the King of Hearts in “Alice.”
In addition to the performances, there’s also a breakfast with Alice and friends at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center lobby. Guests can meet the dancers and dance on the stage. Tickets are $15 per person.
After a recent rehearsal, Stewart recalled the many productions she’s danced in since joining the Civic Ballet. The list begins and ends with “Alice in Wonderland.”
“From first to last,” she said. “I have come full circle.”