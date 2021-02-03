BELDEN • Judy Jones loves to entertain people in her home, and she can’t wait to get back to it when the COVID-19 virus is under control.
”By entertaining, I don’t always mean fancy stuff,” Jones said. “We might just have hamburgers.”
Jones and her husband, Gus, are members of a five-couple supper club that meets every other month or whenever they can get together. In this group, the hosts prepare everything from the hors d’oeuvres to the dessert.
When the Joneses hosted last, she prepared a charcuterie tray and baked brie with fig preserves for appetizers; beef tenderloin, twice-baked potatoes, sweet and sour green beans, and an autumn salad for the main course; and pecan pie with ice cream for dessert.
”I’ve hosted choir parties here, and that’s had to stop,” she said. “I’ve hosted family reunions – my mother’s side – and that’s had to stop. When COVID wanes, I’ll do more entertaining, maybe small dinner parties.”
Jones was a judicial assistant for Northern District U.S. Magistrate Judges Jerry Davis and David Sanders in Aberdeen before she retired in 2014. Her husband is a retired deputy U.S. marshal.
”I really enjoy cooking now that I have more time,” said Jones, 68. “But I despise coming up with ideas. If someone would plan a menu for me, I’d cook every night. I’m not creative – I’m not one to make up new recipes.”
Jones was born in Memphis and graduated from Hernando High School. She attended Northwest Mississippi Community College and Delta State University, then moved to Aberdeen in 1975 after college. She has a son, Rick Rodgers, who lives with his wife, Natalie, and their son, Kesler, in Trussville, Alabama.
”My love for cooking came from both my parents,” she said. “My mother was an excellent cook, and my father made breakfast every Sunday. They both liked to make biscuits – Mother used buttermilk and Daddy used sweet milk.”
One fond memory Jones has is of her maternal grandmother’s big breakfasts. Mamaw Draper would make fried chicken or pork chops with biscuits or eggs.
”When we were finished, she’d pull a big tablecloth over everything and we’d eat from the table all day,” Jones said. “My Daddy always said to eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and supper like a pauper.”
The Joneses moved to Tupelo in 2008, while both were still working in Aberdeen, and built their dream house around the kitchen.
”We put in top-of-the-line appliances, a cooktop with six grates, a pot filler faucet,” she said. “I always have spaghetti, chili or soup in the freezer. That’s easy to give to people when they’re sick or homebound. I think I could eat soup or chicken every day.”
GINGERBREAD WITH LEMON SAUCE
GINGERBREAD
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup milk
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup sorghum molasses
1/4 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
MOM’S LEMON SAUCE
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon corn starch
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups boiling water
2 egg yolks, beaten
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
For the gingerbread, sift together flour, sugar, ginger and cinnamon. Add milk to beaten egg and pour into dry ingredients. Stir until smooth. Stir in molasses, oil and vanilla. Pour batter into a greased cast-iron skillet. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool and cut into squares.
For the sauce, cook sugar, corn starch, salt and boiling water for 10 minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Slowly add beaten egg yolks and return to heat for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add butter, lemon zest and lemon juice. Spoon over gingerbread squares. Stores well in the refrigerator.
Note: For a thicker sauce, use less water.
SCALLOPED PINEAPPLE
4 cups bread crumbs
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained
3 eggs, beaten
2 cups sugar
2 sticks butter, melted
Toss together bread crumbs and pineapple chunks. Place in a greased 2-quart baking dish. Combine beaten eggs, sugar and butter and pour over pineapple. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. May be made and refrigerated overnight before baking. Good served with ham.
HOLIDAY BEEF TENDERLOIN
1 (4- to 6-pound) beef tenderloin, trimmed
1 bottle original Allegro marinade
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning
Remove beef from refrigerator and marinate in Allegro for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Drain meat. Rub with olive oil and sprinkle with lemon pepper. Place meat on a greased rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes. Turn oven down to 300 degrees and cook another 25 minutes. The meat will be seared on the outside and pink in the middle. It can be covered with foil and allowed to rest for 30 minutes if needed, then sliced.
CHERRIES AND BERRIES ON A CLOUD
MERINGUE
6 egg whites
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 cups sugar
FILLING
2 cups whipping cream
2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups miniature marshmallows
TOPPING
1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 cups sliced fresh strawberries or 1 (16-ounce) box frozen strawberries, thawed and drained
For the meringue, grease the bottom and sides of 9x13-inch pan. In large bowl, beat egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until foamy. Beat in 1 3/4 cups sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time; continue beating until stiff and glossy. Do not overbeat. Spread in pan. Bake at 275 degrees for 1 hour. Turn off oven; leave meringue in oven with door closed for 12 hours or longer.
For the filling, in a chilled medium bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff. Blend cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Gently fold whipped cream and marshmallows into cream cheese mixture. Spread evenly over meringue. Refrigerate 12 to 24 hours. Cut into serving pieces.
For the topping, in a medium bowl, blend pie filling, lemon juice and strawberries. Spoon over individual servings of dessert. Store in refrigerator. Serves 16 to 18.
LEMON CHESS PIE
2 cups sugar
1 tablespoon flour
1 tablespoon corn meal
Dash of salt
1/2 stick margarine, melted
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
4 eggs, beaten
1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
Combine sugar, flour, corn meal, salt, melted margarine, milk and lemon juice. Add beaten eggs. Pour into an unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
HONEY DRESSING
2/3 cup safflower oil
1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 grinds fresh black pepper
Combine oil, vinegar and honey and stir until the honey is dissolved. Add soy sauce and spices. Makes 1 cup. Serve over any type of salad.