TUPELO • Rivers Laine Bost is known in the Big Oaks neighborhood as something of a Good Samaritan.
“I share my food with somebody every week – a new neighbor, a sick neighbor, a single neighbor,” Bost said. “I probably try a new recipe once a week and they get some of that, too.”
Bost was born and raised in Smithville, the oldest of four girls born to Ollie and Mattie Rose Ausborn.
“Some people might remember the Ausborn Family Trio,” she said. “That was my mother, my father and me. We sang gospel music in the ‘60s. We sang at churches, at funerals, at revivals and on the radio. After Mother died – she was the lead singer – Daddy and I just didn’t keep it up.”
Bost said she and her sisters mainly learned to cook by trial and error.
“All we learned to cook from our mother was vegetables and cornbread – none of her specialties,” she said. “We left all the cooking to her, although now we all use her recipes. Every one of my sisters is a good cook.”
Bost, who had Laine’s Beauty Center for more than three decades and still does a little skin care work, cooks something at least once a day for her husband, Jackie, and anyone else she cares to feed.
She might make vegetable soup, salad and cornbread, or chicken casserole with green beans and creamed potatoes.
“On the weekends, we might have a roast or a baked ham,” she said. “And I try to make something sweet two or three times a week. We don’t eat much fried food except for my fried pies. You just can’t make a fried pie any other way.”
One of Bost’s specialties is her dressing. But don’t go looking for her recipe.
“Everybody loves my dressing, but I can’t write the recipe down,” she said. “It’s a texture thing. I know how it’s supposed to look. I can show somebody how to make it, but I can’t tell them how to make it.”
Bost’s home in Big Oaks is filled with imported furniture and antiques as well as pieces she’s found locally and couldn’t live without.
“I just enjoy decorating,” she said. “I decorate every house we move into. This guy was here one day and asked me if I used to own a furniture store. I guess that was his way of saying I had too much stuff in my house.”
FRIED PIES
1 pound dried apples or peaches
1 cup sugar
2 (8-count) cans Pillsbury Grands biscuits
Vegetable oil for frying
Soak dried fruit in water for 1 hour to soften. Cook on stovetop over low heat until soft and water is almost gone, stirring regularly. Add sugar and mix well. Mash fruit with a potato masher to break it up.
On a floured space, roll each biscuit out into a thin oval. Place about 1 tablespoon of fruit mixture down the center, fold the dough over to seal, and use a fork dipped in ice water to press the edges together.
Fry pies in hot vegetable oil until brown on both sides.
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
1 package egg noodle dumplings
1 (32-ounce) box chicken broth
1 can cream of chicken soup
10 ounces processed cheese, cubed
Salt and pepper
Cover egg noodle dumplings with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and rinse noodles or they will be sticky.
While noodles are cooking, combine chicken broth, soup and cheese in a large saucepan and cook until cheese is melted, stirring the mixture often. Add drained noodles to the mixture and cook until the soup is creamy, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
MORNING GLORY MUFFINS
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/3 cups sugar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups grated carrots
1/2 cup raisins
1/2 cup coconut
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup vegetable oil
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, soda, cinnamon and salt. Add carrots, raisins, coconut, pecans and pineapple (you may omit any of those ingredients, if desired).
Make a well in the middle of the mixture and add oil, eggs and vanilla. Blend well. Fill greased muffin tins and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes. If you make mini muffins, they won’t need to cook as long. The longer these muffins keep, the better they taste.
MANDARIN CHICKEN SALAD
3 cups cooked, diced chicken
1 cup diced celery
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon minced onion
1 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 cup seedless red grapes
1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, drained
1 (2-ounce) package slivered almonds, toasted
1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts, drained and chopped
1 teaspoon course ground black pepper
Red cabbage, mandarin orange slices, grape clusters (optional)
Combine chicken, celery, lemon juice, onion and salt and stir well. Cover and chill. Add mayonnaise, grapes, oranges, almonds, water chestnuts and pepper to chicken mixture and toss well. If desired, serve in red cabbage leaves and garnish with additional orange slices and grape clusters. Serves 6.
MARINATED FANCY BROCCOLI SALAD
2 large bunches broccoli, chopped
12 ounces cooked, crumbled bacon
1 cup raisins
1 cup sunflower seeds
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
3/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons white vinegar
In a serving bowl, combine broccoli, bacon, raisins and sunflower seeds. Make the dressing by combining mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Pour dressing over salad ingredients. Marinate overnight. Serves 10 to 12.
CHICKEN POT PIE
1 stick margarine
1 1/2 cups boiled, chopped chicken
1 can cream of mushroom, celery or chicken soup
1 cup chicken broth
1 can Veg-All, drained
1 cup Bisquick
1 cup milk
Melt margarine in a casserole dish. Add chicken. Add soup, broth and Veg-All and mix thoroughly. Combine Bisquick and milk and place on top of chicken mixture. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes or until brown on top.
WHITE BEAN CHILI
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
2 cans Great Northern beans, drained
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 can chicken broth
1 chicken breast, cooked and shredded
1 can diced green chilis
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Salt and pepper
Combine all ingredients in a Dutch oven. Cook over low heat for 45 minutes.
HOT PINEAPPLE CASSEROLE
2 large cans chunk pineapple, drained
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
5 teaspoons flour
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese
1 1/2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
Pour pineapple into a 2-quart greased casserole. Combine sugars and flour and sprinkle over pineapple. Sprinkle cheese over mixture. Cover with crushed crackers and pour melted butter over all. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.