CORINTH - Charles Dickens' tale of the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts who haunt him is one of the most popular of all Christmas stories.
Corinth Theatre-Arts is putting its own touch to the classic "A Christmas Carol" during a six-show run that starts tonight, according to CTA director Josh Steen.
"This is our second year to do ihis version," he said. "We're going to change the versions every year, but we're going to tell the same story."
"A Christmas Carol" will run through Tuesday. Performances are 7:30 p.m. each day except for Sunday, which starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at onthestage.com.
This year's version features a youthful cast, according to Steen.
"We like this version. We have a lot of the same folks who were involved in it last year," he said. "In this version, we have mostly students playing the lead roles. I think it's an intersting take on how we tell the story. There are adults in the story as well."
Scrooge is being played by Blain Teeters. "He played the role last year, and he's really good at it," Steen said.
Students also play two of the ghosts roles.
"We have a girl (Taylor Blythe) who came out of the woodwork to audition for the first time last year for 'Christmas Carol'," Steen said. "I had this feeling about her, so I cast her as a the Ghost of Jacob Marley, and she was incredibly good. Her take on Jacob Marley is solid."
Steen said he'd like for CT-A's "A Christmas Carol" to be a fixture on everyone's holiday calendar.
"We want people to count on us the same way they count on the ballet, the community christmas concert," he said. "We want people when they're planning out their holiday season to remember what we do as well with 'A Christmas Carol'. It's a good story for the holidays. I think we do a good job of selling it."
One bonus CT-A is giving patrons is an reasonably priced ticket to the show - $10 per person. Steen says budgets and entertainment dollars are stretched during the holiday season.
"This is our cheapest show of the season," he said. "We want to spread the Christmas cheer just as well."