CORINTH - Alfred Hitchcock may be the "Master of Suspense," but Corinth Theatre-Arts is opening its 51st season with a few laughs at his expense.
Hitchcock's film adaptation of "The 39 Steps" inspired a comedic stage version that serves as the first production of CTA for the 2019-20 season, starting tonight.
"It's really funny," said CTA resident director Joshua Steen, who is directing the play. "It's absurd, which is good. We always try to start the season with something really enjoyable."
"The 39 Steps" will be performed at 7:30 tonight, Friday and Saturday, and then at 2 p.m. Sunday. The play returns for 7:30 performances Sept. 20 and 21, and then closes at 2 p.m. Sept. 22.
Tonight's performance is $5 preview night. Tickets are available at the door at CTA, located at 303 Fulton Drive.
The stage version of "The 39 Steps" is a parody adapted from both Hitchcock's 1935 film and John Buchan's 1915 novel, "The Thirty-Nine Steps." It was first performed in 1995 in London and revised in 2005.
The acting is scaled down to just four people. Clay S. Nails plays Richard Hannay, the hero of the play, while Robyn Price plays three different women - Annabella Schmidt, Pamela and Margaret. The remaining movie characters are divided between two "clowns," Blain Teeters and Jacob Gilmore.
Steen said audiences will be amused by the number of on-the-spot character and costume changes, especially by the clowns, as they sort through the clues of a murder and a spy ring while slipping in a few Hitchcock references.
"In total, they play about 150 characters," Steen said of Teeters and Gilmore. "It's really, really, really funny stuff. There's one scene where they change characters over and over and over again right in front of Hannay. It's ridiculously funny to watch."
Steen said "The 39 Steps" is the first step by CTA toward another successful year blending comedy, drama, musicals and children's productions. CTA's production year is divided into a Main Stage Season (seven productions) and Second Curtain Series (four).
"We thought our 50th season was great last year, but we think this one is even better," Steen said. "It gives you a lot to choose from."
"The people who created CTA 51 years ago, their purpose was to new and exciting things," Steen added. "That's what we've taken to heart. The patrons want to see good stuff, and that's what we're trying to do."
The following is CTA's 2019-20 seasons. For ticket information, visit corinththeatrearts.com or call (662) 287-2995. The box office is located at 303 Fulton Drive.
Main Stage
"The 39 Steps," Sept. 12-15, 20-22
"Seussical The Musical Jr.", Nov. 8-11 at the Historic Downtown Coliseum.
"A Christmas Carol," Dec. 12-17
"Steel Magnolias," Feb. 21-23, Feb. 28-March 1
"Frozen Jr.", April 16-19, 24-26
"Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke," May 21-24, 29-31
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," June 18-21, 26-28
Second Curtain
"The Rocky Horror Show," Oct. 24-27, Oct. 30-Nov. 3 (Midnight showings Oct. 25 & Nov. 1)
"The Oregon Trail," Jan. 9-14
"Meteor Shower," March 19-22
"All in the Timing" (collection of one acts), June 5-7.