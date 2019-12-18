PLANTERSVILLE - Dancing & Singing With The King on Wednesday presented a $3,370 donation to Plantersville Middle School to fund its ballroom dance program.
Dancing & Singing with the King is a special project of the CREATE Foundation. The project, presented by the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club, hosts a weekend dancing and singing event each year celebrating the music of Elvis Presley.
The donation is part of a $10,000 grant Dancing & Singing with the King received from the Carpenter Foundation to fund community projects like the ballroom dance lessons.
Plantersville Middle School, with help from the Tupelo Ballroom Dance Club, has offered dance lessons to a select group of fifth graders during the fall semester. The donation will enable the school provide dance lessons for students in grades 6 and 7.
The next Dancing & Singing with the King is set for April 3-5, 2020.