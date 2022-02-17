Golden Halo is returning for its second year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 2020 event raised enough money to complete men's lodging and duplexes on the ranch for special needs adults. 2022's event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Building Four of the Tupelo Furniture Market.
In this file photo from 2020, Crossroads Ranch creator Renae Bennet, left, and Susan Sheffield, right, take a break from greeting guests at the inaugural Golden Halo event. After a pandemic-forced hiatus, the event — which raises funds for the Itawamba County-based nonprofit community for adults with disabilities — will return this weekend in Tupelo.
TUPELO • For more than a decade, Crossroads Ranch has shined a light on the needs of an often overlooked group; this weekend, the nonprofit will shine that light on the people of Tupelo.
The Itawamba County-based community for disabled adults will host its second Golden Halo benefit this Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Tupelo Furniture Market Building IV.
The evening will include heavy hors d'oeurves, an auction and live music by Aces Wild Band.
Crossroads Ranch Fundraising Coordinator Elizabeth Strickland said the ranch – situated on a 42-acre property north of Fulton – provides high-functioning special needs adults with a place to live and work, giving them a chance to thrive.
“The ranch is open to all adults with special needs, regardless of if the special needs are from birth or due to an accident,” Strickland said.
The ranch provides lodging, meals and skills depot education for its residents. Strickland said that the tenants of Crossroads Ranch can even grow their own vegetables and make pottery.
Although work on the ranch itself didn’t begin until roughly a decade ago, and the ranch didn’t accept its first resident until last year, the idea behind the project stretches back much further. Crossroads Ranch began as an idea from Renae Bennett after her son experienced a life-altering injury.
Bennett's son, Marcus Beard, suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2002 at the age of 17 after a motorcycle accident. Following years of rehabilitation, Bennett wanted a place where Marcus could thrive and be himself.
In 2012, the idea of Crossroads Ranch transformed into a reality and became a special project of CREATE Foundation.
Crossroads Ranch has since evolved into a safe space for high-functioning, special needs adults. Currently, just a handful of residents, all men, call the ranch home, but Bennett said she ultimately would like to house 30 people there.
Proceeds from this year's fundraising event will go towards building women's duplexes on the ranch.
The 2020 event, bolstered by the support and an appearance by Fulton native and World Series champion Brian Dozier, raised more than $200,000 — enough money to complete the construction of men's lodging and duplexes.
Golden Halo tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com or in-person at S & W Pharmacy in Fulton and The Olive Press in Tupelo.