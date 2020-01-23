TUPELO • Crowder could’ve chosen to walk the red carpet Sunday at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Instead, the bearded Grammy nominee will be in Tupelo doing what he’s been called to do: Minister to people through music.
Crowder – known by his mononymous stage name – is headlining this year’s Winter Jam Tour Spectacular. The annual caravan of Contemporary Christian artists and speakers is making a rare Sunday stop at BancorpSouth Arena after being a Thursday fixture for years.
“It’s one of my favorite tours to be a part of,” Crowder said in a telephone interview. “I’ll be on tour with some of my favorite people on the planet who love Jesus. We’re trying to tell the story of God in a way that’s incredibly compelling to me. I’m happy to be on the same stage with them.”
Admission is $15 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the Pre-Jam Party and show time is 6 p.m. There is no reserved seating.
Crowder’s “I Know a Ghost,” released last year, received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Album. The Grammy winners will be announced Sunday night.
While he enjoys making new music, Crowder says he’s at home on the road. He was in Tupelo just two months ago as the opener for MercyMe.
“We wrapped up the MercyMe tour in November and took December off to rest,” he said. “But we’re out there now. Man, I love it. Making a record is one thing, but singing these songs in a room full of people are two totally separate things.
“But that’s what keeps us out on the road all the time. You get to explore so many different facets of what it means to make music for the church and hopefully facilitate people to have a better understanding of one another and our relationship with our maker.”
Crowder has been on past Winter Jam tours as a solo artist and with the David Crowder Band. He likes the tour’s musical diversity, which this year includes the hard rock sounds of the band Red, the gospel hip hop of Andy Mineo and the youthful worship of Hillsong Young and Free.
“Winter Jam is such a unique animal,” he said. “There are so many people coming for so many different reasons. You’ve got groups of students and groups from churches. Half of them might be there to see Red, Young and Free or something else. ... We’re trying to throw the net wide so that everybody’s breathing the same stuff. They’re not all there to hear Crowder songs. We want to make sure we knit everybody’s hearts together.”
NewSong, featuring Houston native Jack Pumphrey on drums, once again serves as Winter Jam’s host. Building 429 and Austin French round out the main artist lineup. The Pre-Jam features Riley Clemmons, Billy Ballenger and Zauntee. Zane Black will be special guest speaker.
Louie Giglio, founder of the Passion Movement, and the Passion worship group are also on the Winter Jam tour. However, they won’t be in Tupelo due to their Sunday commitments at Atlanta’s Passion City Church, where Gigilo is pastor.
Gigilo and Passion are scheduled to appear at Winter Jam’s March 6 stop in Southaven.