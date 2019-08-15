A diverse collection of musical acts will be in concert this week at three local venues.
The lineup includes:
- Winston Ramble and Young Valley tonight as part of the Down on Main summer concert series in Tupelo’s Fairpark.
- Love Moor and special guest Jhia Horn of Tupelo this Saturday at the Link Centre’s Monthly Music Mix in Tupelo.
- “2 Chances 2 Win” featuring Chance Moore and Chance Stanley on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Claude Gentry Theatre in Baldwyn.
Down on Main
Winston Ramble is an acoustic, folk-rock band out of Birmingham. According to its web site, the band “aims to interject the raw expression of rock n’ roll into the feel-good vibes of acoustic music.”
Jackson-based Young Valley combines traditional country and Southern rock. “Wherever the song takes us, we need to go,” the band said in an interview with Mississippi Today.
Down On Main starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Monthly Music Mix
Love Moor is a Birmingham-based NeoSoul artist who builds revealing songs that revolve around themes of sexuality, nostalgia, abandonment and self-love. Her music has R&B and Hip Hop overtones and often references New Jazz and her island roots.
Joining Love Moor is singer/songwriter Jhia Horn, a Tupelo native. Horn’s song, “Ballerina Girls,” won the 2018 GumTree Songwriters’ Competition.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 at the door.
2 Chances 2 Win
Recording artists Chance Stanley of Marietta and Chance Moore of Okolona will team up for a night of soulful and rocking new country at the Claude Gentry Theatre.
Immediately following the concert, those in attendance will be offered a sneak peek inside Baldwyn’s newest downtown business, The Alley Cat Gallery.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available on Eventbrite.com.