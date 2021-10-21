TUPELO • Lunch is typically not the high point of the day for teachers. Sometimes it’s downright demoralizing — maybe a soggy sandwich or an uninspiring carton of yogurt — and then it’s back to the trenches.
But for Tupelo Public School District teachers, at least one day this week, lunch will be more than just typical.
Mobile Manna, a faith-based food ministry headquartered at Wesley United Methodist Church on West Main Street, is delivering 1,000 lunches over the course of the week — one for each teacher, administrator, and staff person within Tupelo schools.
Randy Davis of Tupelo is Mobile Manna’s main chef. He said he and others affiliated with the ministry wanted to find a practical way to show some appreciation to Tupelo’s beleaguered educators.
“These teachers have had a heck of a year,” he said. “In fact, the last couple of years. My wife is a teacher, so I know firsthand. We wanted to show them some love. We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough for what they’re doing for our kids. I wish we could do it more often.”
“It,” according to Davis, is a sack lunch containing a chicken wrap, a cookie, and a bag of chips. A group of volunteers prepared the meals each night before they are delivered.
The group is delivering meals to a couple of grades each day of the week through Friday.
“It’s five ounces of chicken in either a Caesar wrap or a club wrap,” Davis said. “And we give them a bag of chips and a big three-ounce cookie. One teacher said she’d been eating on it for a couple of days.”
Davis said one of the school principals was so appreciative, she helped the group assemble lunches for others the following night.
“She said some of her teachers were so surprised,” he said. “They were trying to figure out who was doing it and why, and she said, ‘Because they love you.’”
The Reverend Emily Sanford is the pastor at Wesley UMC and one of the people creating and packing lunches each night this week. She said creating a decent wrap turns out to be more challenging than she thought.
“Randy told me mine look more like envelopes,” she said with a chuckle. “I decided I was better at packing chips and putting stickers on the bags.”
Sanford said the lunches were a small token of appreciation for a group who have faced, and continue to face, so many new challenges.
“It’s a lot more work to be a teacher now,” she said. “They’ve had to be so resilient and learn to adapt to so many things. Some of those things may never go back to normal. We just wanted to show a little bit of appreciation.”
Sanford said while Mobile Manna’s focus is food, the goal is to minister to the whole person.
“There are a lot of needs,” she said. “There are other hungers: the hunger to feel appreciated; the hunger for friendship; the hunger to feel connected. We hope to begin to create a real sense of community with these events.”
Trae Wyatt is a fellow volunteer with Mobile Manna, and his wife teaches second grade at Lawhon Elementary. Like Sanford and Davis, he said the lunches are a token of gratitude to all of TPSD’s teachers and staff.
“We wanted to honor our teachers and all our school workers,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in them. They’ve taken the bull by the horns and really loved our kids.”
Wyatt said he appreciates the pandemic-related challenges teachers and school staff have been facing.
“They’ve gone through so much with the pandemic and learning to be flexible and dealing with masks and so many things,” he said. “We thought we’d take a minute and show them some love for all the hard work they do.”
Wyatt said many TPSD teachers and staff have said ‘thank you’ in return.
“I’ve gotten texts from so many teachers over the last few days,” he said. “They’ve talked about how great the food was and how much it meant to them.”
Wyatt said Mobile Manna plans to continue reaching out and showing love to the community.
“We started this ministry last year,” he said. “Before this week, we had fed about 740 meals. It’s grown a lot faster than we thought. We’ve been so blessed.”