Last Saturday at half-time of the Ole Miss/LSU football game, Ole Miss retired Eli Manning’s jersey number, which he wore at Ole Miss in the 2000-2003 seasons. When most people look at his number displayed in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, they will remember his outstanding football accomplishments during his collegiate career. My family will remember those, but we will also remember something else.
During the time that Eli was playing at Ole Miss, my wife Danielle suffered a detached retina in her eye. Because of that, she had to undergo surgery, and then had a gas bubble inserted into her eye. To keep the gas bubble in place until her eye healed, Danielle had to keep her head down for four weeks.
During this time, she walked with her head down and ate with her head down. We laid a small TV on the floor, and she lay on the edge of her bed and watched the TV with her head down. She even slept with her head down by putting her face in a small inflatable ring on the bed.
The toughest thing that happened during these four weeks was that her birthday came right in the middle of them. Now, how can you celebrate a birthday and keep your head down? As Danielle was feeling low on that day, her phone rang. When she answered it, the person on the other end of the line said, “Mrs. Danielle, this is Eli Manning. As I was signing your son Blake’s poster, he told me that it is your birthday. He also told me about your having eye surgery, and about your keeping your head down. I just wanted to call, wish you a happy birthday, and tell you how sorry I am about the surgery. I hope you have a great recovery.” She thanked him for taking the time to call her, and the call ended. That call from Eli was one of the best birthday gifts she has ever received.
Almost 20 years have passed since Eli called her, and she has never forgotten that act of kindness. Neither have Blake nor I. Kindness will leave that kind of impression on you.
One of the first verses of Scripture that many children learn is Ephesians 4:32, “Be ye kind one to another.” That is a great verse to remember, because in our world kindness has never been more needed.
A poet wrote, “I have wept in the night/For the shortness of sight/That to somebody's need made me blind;/But I never have yet/Felt a twinge of regret/For being a little too kind.” Be kind. You will never regret it.
We will always remember Eli’s football career, and we will also remember when he gave the gift of kindness to Danielle on a day when she really needed it. Kind people are my kind of people!