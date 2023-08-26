I recently watched two documentaries on Netflix, and while they were nothing alike in terms of content, they had one thing in common: The subject matter was difficult for my finite mind to grasp.
It was three Sundays ago. Missie and I were looking for something to watch. We’re both fans of space exploration – the real kind, not the Star Trek kind – so I pulled up “Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine.” It’s about the long, arduous process of building and eventually launching the James Webb Space Telescope.
Even though we all know it was successfully launched, “Unknown” was still a tense watch as they talked about the numerous ways the project could be derailed; it had already suffered so many setbacks and delays over nearly 30 years.
All the work and perseverance was worth it. The first images from Webb were released last summer, giving us an unprecedented view of deep outer space, some 13.1 billion light years away. You can’t really fathom that sort of number, because any point of reference you might use is wholly inadequate. And the images themselves are beautifully startling – thousands of galaxies, nebulae and stars that we’ve never seen before scattered across a black canvas.
These images allow us to literally look back in time – nearly all the way back to the beginning of the universe. Never have I felt more insignificant, and for some reason I found comfort in that. That’s possibly because I have never been more in awe of something.
After letting what we had just watched sink in for a bit, Missie and I went browsing again and landed on a documentary about Jeffrey Dahmer (we’re both huge true crime fans). If you somehow haven’t heard of him, he was the serial killer/cannibal who terrorized Milwaukee in the 1980s and early '90s.
It wasn’t the first show I’ve watched about Dahmer, and I thought I had a good grasp on the depth of his depravity. But this doc, called “Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” includes the words of Dahmer himself via interviews with his defense lawyer. Those old tapes are a portal into the mind of one of history’s most heinous criminals.
I learned more than I already knew about his misdeeds, but I’ll spare you the horrifying details. It forced me to revisit a question I’ve long asked: How can a human being reach the point where he can do such things, and with little to no remorse? My mind and my imagination are both far too weak to to conjure up a sense of what it’s like to be such a person, to live that way.
A man like Dahmer severely skews our normal point of reference when it comes to understanding evil, leaving us morally disoriented in a way. Sure, his transgressions can make us feel better about our own sins, but it also opens our eyes to the yawning abyss that exists just beneath our feet, and we wonder how much gravity it would take for us to come untethered from our conscience and plunge into the darkness.
But I don’t want to get into a philosophical or theological discussion on evil. Dahmer is proof enough it exists, and like our universe, there seems to be no end to it.
