TUPELO • Anyone dropping by the Subway restaurant on East Main Street in Tupelo is likely to see Laura Clark’s smiling face behind the counter, with her long blond hair gathered in a ponytail behind her green Subway visor.
Clark has been the manager at that particular branch of the popular sandwich shop chain for nearly three years, but she started working there six years ago, shortly after she got clean and sober. The 40-year-old Booneville native said her struggle with drug and alcohol addiction started years ago.
“I grew up in and out of foster homes,” she said. “I didn’t see my mother until I was 10 years old, and my father was in and out of prison. I never felt loved, and I was searching for something to fill that emptiness.”
Her search for love led to an early marriage and a son, born when Clark was just 16. When the marriage ended two years later, she said alcohol seemed to fill the void.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she said. “I loved it. It made me feel loved. I missed a lot growing up, and alcohol seemed to give me what I’d been searching for.”
The bar scene led to a second marriage and two daughters, Clark said.
“I met my next future-ex-husband at the bar,” she said with a wry smile. “That’s when alcohol really became part of life on a daily basis, and then opiates started to work their way in there.”
Before long, the combination of alcohol and opiates took their predictable toll on Clark.
“I woke up one morning and couldn't get my kids to school because I was so addicted,” she said. “It had taken control. I remember looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Tomorrow I’ll quit,’ but tomorrow never came. I couldn’t quit.”
Completely held in the grip of addiction, Clark’s second marriage ended, and her children were taken away when her son was 11 years old. She would not see or hear from him again for nine years.
“That’s what addiction does,” she said. “It takes everything from you. It might take a while, but eventually it takes everything.”
As the pain in her life grew more intense, Clark said she needed more and more help to keep it at bay.
“There’s so much pain; you just want it to take the world away,” she said. “Suboxone and crystal meth became a huge part of my life. I had to have them every day. That went on for years.”
Spiraling downward, Clark wound up homeless and hopeless.
“I wanted to get sober, but I didn’t know how,” she said. “I was homeless for six-and-a-half years. I did whatever I had to do to get what I had to have. I’ve lived in a tent, and I’ve lived in dope houses where there was no water or electricity in the middle of the winter. It was pretty rough.”
Six-and-a-half years and 17 arrests later, Clark finally saw light at the end of her tunnel.
“I had been to jail so many times,” she said. “The last time was a felony, and they put me on Drug Court. That was the best thing that ever happened to me. It gave me some structure and started to teach me how to be an adult again.”
In 2015, Clark got clean for good. After a two-month stint in a Sober Living program at Talbot House in Tupelo, the pieces of her fragmented life finally came together. Freshly sober, she got a job, a place to live, and found her way to Cross Pointe Ministries in Tupelo, where she found a welcoming community.
“I knew that was where I was supposed to be,” she said. “I surrendered it all that day. I knew I didn’t deserve it, but I asked God to help me.”
Slowly, Clark said she and her estranged son reconnected.
“For three years after I got sober, he hated me and didn’t want anything to do with me,” she said. “But God has healed our relationship, and in July of 2019, I got to be in the delivery room when my granddaughter, Paisley Mae, was born. She is my whole world.”
Clark said she continues to hope and pray for healing in her relationship with her daughters as well.
“I had to sign my parental rights over,” she said. “But I’ve had some good moments with them, and I’m not giving up on them. God told me to trust him and that’s what I’m doing.”
Now six years sober, Clark said she finally likes the person looking back at her in the mirror.
“When I see myself today, I see a beauty that only comes from the Lord,” she said. “I see a woman I know and love. I see a miracle. Most of all, I see the most important person I lost along the way: a mother.”
Clark said the best part of sober living is being able to help other people who are struggling.
“We all need Jesus and we all need recovery,” she said. “I love telling my story and helping others. God uses me today in other people’s lives. That’s the most rewarding part of staying sober.”