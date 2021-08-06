TUPELO • Buddy Stubbs, chairman of safety and security at First Presbyterian in Tupelo, understands there’s a balance between safety and fellowship.
“We’ve got a security team every Sunday,” Stubbs said. “Our insurance requires that to be on that team, members must have an enhanced concealed carry permit. I and all the members of that team feel like we’re serving our church and we’re called to do what we’re doing.
“It’s a responsibility to protect our flock,” he said.
With that in mind, the church will host a one-day church security and intruder awareness training event on Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Strategos International, a Missouri-based security consulting firm, will provide the training. Cost per participant is $99.
Event coordinator Barry Young is Stratego’s vice president of church security and chaplaincy. He has been the security director for two Kansas City, Missouri, churches, is a chaplain for the Independence, Missouri Police Department and a black belt in Shu-Lum-Tae Karate.
Young’s goal is “for every church in the United States to have a comprehensive security plan and team that goes from the parking lot to the pulpit,” according to Stratego’s website.
The training will address statistics and trends in church-related crime, as well as the biblical justification for church safety strategies. Case studies will revolve around issues such as intruder response, lockdown, nursery security, armed vs. unarmed security, protecting the pastor, and the role of ushers and greeters.
Participants in the training will test what they’ve learned in simulations of “intruder engagements” under a variety of circumstances and with various equipment and tactics. The training will also address managing critical tasks when the “fight-or-flight” sympathetic nervous system is engaged in times of crisis.
According to Stubbs, the event will cover issues related not only to intruders, but to other safety concerns as well.
“Our focus is on three points: weather, health, and security,” he said. “Of the three, the least likely is a security issue. The gun part gets the headlines, but I want people to feel comfortable and secure if they see a storm cloud or if they smell smoke, too.”
Stubbs said members of his committee are developing strategies for non intruder-related security issues.
“We have health professionals on that team as well, and we’re working on a storm contingency plan,” he said. “We just want our people to feel secure.”
Stubbs said while his church has never faced issues with intruders, the training will help security team members develop a keener intuition regarding potentially threatening situations.
While being welcoming is still a priority, Stubbs said congregations everywhere have had to come to terms with the troubling reality of church-related security concerns.
“We haven’t had a security issue,” he said. “However, we have had situations where we didn’t know anything about people who’ve come into the church. Part of the training is how to react and how to read signs while still being a welcoming church.”