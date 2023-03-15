Jason Rush moves his finished hamburger patties to a cooler before the Bud & Burgers competition in downtown Tupelo in this file photo from 2019. This year's event will be Friday, March 24, on South Broadway between Main and Troy streets.
Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM
Ray Lard starts cooking his cuts of bacon for his burgers at the Bud & Burger competition downtown in Tupelo in this file photo from 2019.
"With a ticket, you get the opportunity to sample every team's burger," said Dalton Russell, marketing and community outreach director for DTMSA. "Teams will put out samples, and the burger you taste is the burger they'll be presenting to the judges."
The first Bud & Burgers was held in 2015, and the event has been a success every year – even in 2020, when it was virtual.
"This is one of our best events," Russell said. "We always have a great turnout. A lot of people like to compete year after year. It's a family friendly event. We have people bring their kids, and some even bring their dogs."
Thirteen teams have registered to participate, and there's room for a total of 20, Russell said. The deadline to register is March 15, and it's free to enter.
"Teams that compete get really creative in terms of costumes and themes," he said. "It's really open to their own interpretation of what a burger is. We love the fun factor, and it's a really good way for folks to kick off the weekend."
Prizes awarded include first, second and third place for signature burgers; the people's choice; and best of show.
Soft drinks and beer will be available for purchase, and live entertainment will be provided.
"One new thing we'll have this year is string lights on the street," Russell said. "We already have them on Spring Street and in the alley beside the Gumtree Museum. This will be a great asset and a permanent installation. It will just add to the ambience of downtown."