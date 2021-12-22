My family got a group text last week from my niece, Hannah, who lives in Ramer, Tennessee. She attached a picture of a loaf of perfectly cooked Peasant Bread she had made.
Beneath the photo she wrote, "You'll all be getting a framed picture of this bread for Christmas."
Bread burning is legendary in my family. Hereditary, you might say. My mother was the worst. My sister and I tie for a close second. Daughters Jennifer and Mary routinely torch toast, and Hannah has sent photos of bread so black it's unrecognizable.
The women in my family don't mean to burn the bread. We even send out a warning to anyone within earshot – "bread's in the oven" – and still we come running when the smoke detector goes off.
We've learned to scrape off the really black parts and eat around the dark brown spots. When we're served light tan toast at a breakfast joint, we don't know what to do with it. Mary calls it "raw."
So my niece's golden loaf of bread does indeed warrant a framed photo and most surely a round of applause ... maybe even a story in the newspaper. Kudos, Hannah!
PEASANT BREAD
4 cups self-rising flour
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons dry yeast
2 cups lukewarm water
Melted butter
Whisk dry ingredients together (don’t dissolve yeast in water) then add the warm water and stir to combine. Cover and let rise for 2 hours. Divide in half and transfer to two greased loaf pans. Let rise another 20 minutes.
Bake the loaves at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then at 375 degrees for 17 to 20 minutes. Brush the tops with butter and cook an additional 5 minutes. Let cool 20 minutes before slicing.