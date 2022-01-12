Schnitzel, which is German for the word "cutlet," usually describes a thin cut of meat that is dipped in egg, breaded and fried.
Several years ago, we found a pork schnitzel recipe that's baked, but still surprisingly good. When I saw a recipe last week for a baked chicken schnitzel, I thought, 'Why not?' If it works on pork, it should work on chicken.
This dish involves a lot of prep work, but it's really very easy. The chicken cooked up just like the pork: tender, yet crispy. Don't skip the step where you drizzle olive oil on the chicken before you bake it.
We ate two cutlets with leftover cabbage and black-eyed peas from New Year's Day. The next night, I sliced the remaining cutlets over a bed of greens for a hearty salad.
BAKED CHICKEN SCHNITZEL
1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
4 chicken cutlets, about 1 1/4 pounds
Salt and pepper
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon paprika
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Zest of 1 lemon
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil over foil. Place baking sheet in preheated oven.
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Combine flour and paprika on a large plate. Beat eggs with salt and pepper in a shallow bowl. Combine bread crumbs and lemon zest on another large plate. Dredge each chicken piece in flour mixture, then eggs, and then bread crumbs mixture, and set aside.
Remove hot baking sheet from oven and arrange chicken in one layer. Drizzle more olive oil over each piece of coated chicken. Bake chicken for 6 minutes. Flip chicken and continue baking until no longer pink in the center and the breading is lightly browned, 6 minutes more.