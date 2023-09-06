PONTOTOC — For Honor Olsen, making pies is a way to connect with and serve her community.
The Pontotoc native and owner of Honey Pies said she started cooking for her church and small events here and there around five years ago. For a time, it served as a source of extra income for the stay-at-home mom, but when the Pontotoc Farmers Market expanded to include more baked good, Olsen saw an opportunity.
She began setting up a table to sell her pies each week and created a Facebook page for her business. Things snowballed from there.
- Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
Every Saturday morning from May through October, Olsen has a table covered in various kinds of pies at the Pontotoc Farmers Market. Through the week, and the rest of the year, she sells pies to individuals or bakes batches for events like birthdays, anniversaries and weddings. Her pies are also available at Big Smooth BBQ and Southern Culture Creamery in Pontotoc.
Locally sourced sweets
Honey Pies offers chocolate meringue, caramel meringue, lemon meringue and coconut meringue pies, along with buttermilk, chocolate chess, pecan chess and traditional pecan pies. Her bestseller, hands down, is chocolate meringue.
One of her specialties is the Hello Dolly pie — inspired by Hello Dolly bars her mother made — which has a buttermilk base mixed with chocolate chips, pecans and coconut.
Growing up, Olsen spent a lot of time learning in the kitchen with her grandmother, Lorene Faulkner. Her pie recipes are adapted from those passed down by her great-grandmother, Vivion Elliott.
"When I was growing up, my grandmother always let me bake with her," Olsen said. "She took the time to teach me things, and ever since I was little, my dream was always to have a bakery."
She uses Southern Culture Creamery milk, locally sourced eggs and other fresh seasonal ingredients as available.
Standard size 9-inch pies are $25. Mini 3-inch pies are $5 each, or customers can buy a sampler box of six mini pies for $20.
In a typical week, Olsen bakes around 40 regular-sized pies. And depending on the amount of orders, she can bake hundreds of mini pies. On a recent week, she baked more than 300 minis.
Baking as a blessing
"The Lord has just blessed it tremendously, more than I could've ever imagined," she said of her business. "My kids are in school, and this is still what I do."
Olsen said her customers have become her family, and if they're ever in need or going through a difficult time, she likes to give back to them because they've supported her so well.
Along with baking pies, she cooks for her church, Troy First Baptist, on Wednesday nights and for anyone who wants to have Sunday lunch after church.
"I've always been able to use my cooking to be a blessing to others," Olsen said. "The Lord's just always blessed that, almost like a spiritual gift, to be able to feed people."
Honey Pies has been an extension of that blessing. It's not about making money. It's about fostering relationships with people.
"You're not going to sit and have an argument when you're eating something good," Olsen said. "There are good conversations that have been had. I've been able to be with families that have lost loved ones and been able to comfort them by giving them a pie. It's the little things that mean the most to me."
Although the business is still a source of income, Olsen said she probably gives away just as much as she sells.
The name Honey Pies is inspired by scripture, specifically Psalm 119:103, which reads, "How sweet are thy words unto my taste! Yea, sweeter than honey to my mouth!"
"I hope that when they taste my sweet pies, it is a reminder of the Lord's goodness and how sweet his word is and how sweet he is in our life," Olsen said. "Every step of the way, I've sought his guidance."
On top of that, Olsen has younger cousins who have called her "Honey" since they were old enough to talk, so the name Honey Pies just fit.
Along with the verse painted on her farmers market banner, every pie box is stamped with the words "Jesus Loves You." She couldn't think of anything more important to tell others, and it gives her an opportunity to reach people she may never meet by putting those three simple words on the boxes.
"Everything that we do as Christians should be a light shed on Jesus," Olsen said. "Because ultimately, that's the only reason we're here — to lead others to Christ. That's one small thing I can do to be a bit of encouragement to others. You never know what people are going through."
As much as the business has grown, Olsen doesn't yet have a storefront bakery.
"My kitchen has kind of turned into that," Olsen said, laughing. "I've always dreamed to make it bigger."
She has two standard ovens in her kitchen, and she uses them simultaneously. She and her husband of 14 years, Tyler Olsen, are currently looking to expand their home kitchen.
"I am fully relying on the Lord to take me one step at a time," Olsen said.
When the time comes to own a bakery, she'll do so if that's what she feels led by God to do.
"I know that in time, if that's what he wants for me, that's what I'll have," Olsen said.
In the future, she hopes to have a small bakery downtown, a place her four kids — 16-year-old daughter, Rhylee; 15-year-old son, Scout; 7-year-old son, Natchez; and 6-year-old son, Jennings — can work and pour into, and that will eventually be theirs one day.
For now, customers can purchase Honey Pies at the Pontotoc Farmers Market, order directly through Facebook or text Olsen to place an order via the phone number on her page.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.