BALDWYN – Lisa and Tim Edmondson have been overwhelmed with business since they reopened Tom's Soda Shop in downtown Baldwyn earlier this month.
"The soft opening was wide open, and the grand opening was about the same," said Tim. "People were ready to have this place back open."
The old-fashioned soda shop offers hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, homemade chicken bites, and a pulled pork plate, as well as milkshakes, cones, sundaes and banana splits.
"Everything we do is handmade," Lisa said. "The only things we do frozen are tater tots and onion rings. Even our fries are hand-cut."
The building that houses Tom's was built by the Steeds, a family of masons, around 1905. It originally housed housed City Drug & Jewelry Co., and Guy Stocks was the proprietor. By 1920, Tom Mauldin had joined Stocks and attached his name to the business, with a neon sign that still hangs outside.
Later partnerships with Ira Caldwell and Clyde Tapp followed, and Clyde and his brother, Jimmy, carried on the business into the 1980s, when Tim Edmondson's father, Fred, a pharmacist, bought it.
"When my dad had it, there was drug store and gift shop on one side and a soda fountain on the other," Tim said. "I think after Dad had it, it largely stayed empty until Clark Richey bought it and renovated it."
Richey, a Baldwyn native, has refurbished several buildings downtown in the last few years. He bought Tom's around 2014, and it took him four years to renovate it.
"I wanted that retro look, like an old soda shop," Richey said. "We put in a black and white tile floor, and red and white vinyl booths, tables and chairs, and stools. The soda fountain, which is from 1941, is not the original one, but it's one just like it. "
Richey's son operated Tom's as a restaurant for about a year, and then April and David Bell had it for six months before closing it earlier this year, Richey said.
"When we heard it had become available, we got in touch with Clark," Lisa Edmondson said. "I'm in the process of building a food truck, and I thought I'd just jump on this while I'm trying to get that finished. I just took my menu and brought it here."
Old-fashioned decor
A lot of the memorabilia – aerial photos, drawings, record albums, photographs – that lines the walls belonged to Baldwyn historian Simon Spight.
"He was a big name in Baldwyn," Lisa said. "He was a big Baldwyn supporter."
"When I was little and my Dad had the shop, he would always be sitting at a big, round table with other men in town," Tim said.
Tim had a body shop, Fender Benders, for 30 years, but closed that when he and Lisa bought Tom's. He does a lot of the cooking, with help from one other employee.
"The recipes for the burgers are my own recipes," Tim said. "I don't share those."
"He didn't even want to give them to the lady that helps him cook," Lisa said, laughing.
Tim also makes the homemade sauces the restaurant serves: smash sauce and comeback sauce.
"The smash sauce comes on a burger, but people request it on the side," he said. "They use that and the comeback sauce on their fries, onion rings and chicken bites."
The Edmondsons said they've been overwhelmed by the support they've had in the few weeks they've been open.
"We have really felt blessed by the people in this community," Lisa said. "But we've also had people have come from other towns, and I really enjoy that. We've had a couple from Jackson, Tennessee, people from Corinth, Tupelo, Verona. We had one lady come in from Ohio."
Lunch is a busy time for the diner, and Friday and Saturday nights have been popular. About half the customers dine in and the other half do carry-out.
"I want to serve people food here that I would serve in my home," Lisa said. "I don't want this to be treated as some chain."