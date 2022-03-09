BALDWYN – Jeremiah Martel "Jay" Gill is only 13 years old, but he already has his future planned out.
The Baldwyn Middle School eighth-grader wants to earn an associate degree in business from Itawamba Community College, then attend the Institute of Culinary Education in New York.
"After culinary school, I'd like to travel, like to Paris, and learn their signature dishes," Gill said. "I'd also like to teach a class for kids while I'm there."
Gill already knows his way around a kitchen. He learned how to make soul food – macaroni and cheese, cornbread, chicken spaghetti – from his aunt and his grandmother. His baking skills come from his great-grandmother.
"She used to bake a lot," Gill said. "My aunt and grandmother learned from her, and then they taught me. I use a lot of my great-grandmother's recipes for cakes."
When Gill was 11 – as soon as he was able to use the stove by himself – he started making desserts. He began with layer cakes.
"They didn't turn out so well," he said. "I didn't really stack them properly, and I was clumsy, too. The layers just kind of slid off."
So the young man started watching YouTube videos to hone his skills.
"I got a level like builders use from Dollar General, and that's strictly for me to level my stack cakes," he said.
Gill particularly likes to make decorated birthday cakes. He watches YouTube videos and TV shows like "Kids Baking Championship" and "Cake Boss."
"I can do regular cakes, like red velvet, but I really like to do fun, over-the-top cakes," he said. "I've never taken any cake decorating classes, but that's something I'd like to do."
In 2021, Gill started a little business called Jay's Sweet Tooth Treats. He makes pies, cobblers, cakes, cookies, cake pops, brownies and candies for teachers, family and friends.
"I usually do my homework at school, so after school I have time to bake," he said.
While Gill attends middle school, he shoots for the archery team at Baldwyn High School, and he's a member of FCCLA, or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
His favorite subject in school is science, which may be why his specialty is baking. But he can also put a meal on the table. He and his mother, Melody, take turns making dinner at night for the family, which includes Gill's father, Ashlee, and his younger sister, Ashleigh.
"I may cook a steak, or I may cook hamburgers," he said. "I make a pasta dish with chicken, bacon, Cheddar and ranch for my sister a lot. But when I'm in the kitchen, I'm a messy cook. I have stuff all over the place."
CHICKEN SPAGHETTI
3 to 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
1 pound Velveeta processed cheese, cubed
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1 can English peas (optional)
1 pound spaghetti, cooked and drained
1 (16-ounce) jar Ragu Double Cheddar Cheese Sauce (optional)
Cut chicken breasts into chunks, season with salt and pepper and saute in olive oil in a skillet until done. Add processed cheese and stir until melted. Add Ro-tel, English peas, if using, the cooked, drained pasta and Ragu, if using. Stir until evenly mixed, and simmer until thickened.
Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until golden brown.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
CHICKEN
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
SAUCE
1 stick butter, cubed
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 clove garlic, minced
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 pound fettuccini noodles, cooked and drained
For the chicken, melt olive oil and butter in a large skillet. Season chicken with Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Saute chicken until tender.
For the sauce, melt butter in a saucepan. Add whipping cream, garlic, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Simmer until thickened. Add Parmesan and stir until melted.
Combine chicken, sauce and cooked, drained pasta and simmer until thickened. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or until golden brown.
PECAN PIE FRENCH TOAST
3/4 cup whole milk
3/4 cup heavy cream
6 large eggs, plus 3 egg yolks
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
1 loaf French bread, cut into 8 slices
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/3 cup light corn syrup
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 cup pecans, chopped
In a large bowl combine the milk, cream, eggs, yolks and vanilla. Beat well and set aside. Arrange sliced bread in a large shallow bowl. Pour the liquid mixture over the bread. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or overnight.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Remove from heat and whisk in the brown sugar, corn syrup, maple syrup and pecans.
Spread this mixture evenly across the bottom of a 3 quart casserole dish. Carefully arrange the soaked bread on top. Bake for 35 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes, then serve warm.
POUND CAKE
2 sticks butter, softened
3 cups sugar
6 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Cream butter and sugar with a mixer until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well. Add the flour, one cup at a time, alternating with cream, until everything is mixed well. Add the vanilla and blend well.
Pour batter into a greased and floured tube pan or Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or until the center springs back from a small amount of pressure.
THREE-CHEESE STEAK DIP
1 (1 1/2-pound) sirloin steak, cubed
Salt and pepper
Olive oil
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
1/2 round of Gouda cheese, shredded
1 wedge Parmesan cheese, shredded
1 (8-ounce) block Pepperjack cheese, shredded
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Season steak with salt and pepper and cook in oil in a cast-iron skillet until tender. Add peppers and onion to skillet and saute until tender. Add cheeses and garlic powder, and heat until melted.
Pour dip mixture into a greased casserole and bake at 325 degrees until golden brown on top. Serve with tortilla or pita chips.
CHICKEN BACON CHEDDAR RANCH PASTA
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Chicken broth
1 pound penne pasta
8 ounces Velveeta processed cheese, cubed and melted
1 package real bacon bits
1 package dry ranch dressing
1 (15-ounce) jar Alfredo sauce
Shredded Cheddar cheese
Boil chicken in chicken broth until tender. When chicken is cool, shred and set aside. Reserve broth.
Boil pasta in reserved broth, adding additional water if needed. When pasta is done, drain.
In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, drained pasta, melted cheese, bacon bits, dry ranch dressing and Alfredo sauce. Stir well.
Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted.