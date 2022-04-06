BALDWYN – Debbie Davis grew up cooking vegetables from the garden, and that's still largely the way she cooks today.
The oldest of four children – and the only girl – Davis grew up in Ellisville, just outside Laurel in south Mississippi. Even though the family didn't live on a farm, they always had two big gardens.
"We had a formal garden with neat rows you could walk between," said Davis, 60. "And we had a strow garden, where you'd just cast the seed, and everything grew together. As kids, it terrified us to pick in the strow garden because you couldn't see snakes."
When Davis and her brothers got off the school bus in the afternoons, it was her job to get everybody started on chores and homework. By the time she was 11, she was also getting supper started.
"It was just peas, butterbeans, fried okra, creamed potatoes, turnip greens, cornbread – that kind of stuff," Davis said. "Occasionally, we may have gone to town for a hamburger, but for the most part we ate what we grew."
Davis still cooks that way today for her family in Baldwyn. She and her husband, Greg, have two sons and four grandchildren.
"Every other weekend, both boys and their families come to eat with us on Friday night," Davis said. "Then on Saturday morning, they come back for breakfast. It's like having little cats – if you feed them, they'll keep coming back."
For supper, Davis might make homemade fried chicken strips with ranch potatoes, peas and fried okra, or brisket with baked beans, baked potatoes and green beans.
"For breakfast, it's biscuits and chocolate gravy, bacon, and beignets," she said. "I used to make beignets for my boys when they were little, and I made the mistake of making them two years ago for my grandkids. Now, I have to make them every time they come for breakfast."
Davis, who retired from teaching full time in 2015 but still works two days a week tutoring students who have fallen behind because of COVID-19, often tries new recipes. Sometimes, they work, and sometimes they don't.
"I got online and a found a recipe for an easy strawberry shortcake in a sheetpan a couple of weeks ago," she said. "It wasn't very good, so I won't do that again."
She likes to Google ingredients to get ideas, and a lot of her recipes come from allrecipes.com.
"But a lot of recipes I get from people I know," she said. "I'll eat something somebody has made and say, 'Oh, that's so good, I've got to have the recipe for that.' And they give it to me."
BEST BANANA BREAD
BREAD
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
2 ripe bananas, mashed
1/2 cup vegetable oil
5 tablespoons buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
ICING
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon lemon juice
3 cups powdered sugar
3/4 to 1 cup chopped pecans
For the bread, stir together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. In another mixing bowl, combine eggs, bananas, oil, buttermilk and vanilla. Add wet mixture to dry mixture and stir until just combined. Fold in nuts. Pour batter into a greased 9x5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until bread tests done. Let cool, then ice.
For the icing, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add lemon juice and powdered sugar and beat again. Fold in pecans. Spread over loaf.
MEXICAN CORNBREAD
2 cups yellow cornmeal
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 cup milk
1/2 cup bacon fat or vegetable oil
2 eggs
2 cans creamed corn
2 pounds ground chuck, browned and drained
1 onion, chopped
3 to 4 jalapeños, diced
4 cups grated sharp Cheddar cheese
Combine cornmeal, baking soda, salt, milk, bacon fat, eggs and creamed corn. Pour half of this mixture into a greased 9x13-inch pan.
Spread the cooked ground beef mixture over cornbread batter. Sprinkle chopped onion, diced jalapeños and cheese over the top. Pour remaining cornbread batter over all. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Serves 10 to 12.
ROLLED TEA CAKES
TEA CAKES
2 sticks butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 1/4 cups self-rising flour
ICING
1 cup confectioners' sugar, sifted
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Milk
Food coloring or paste (optional)
For the tea cakes, cream butter, sugar and vanilla. Add egg, then flour, and form a dough. Chill. Roll onto a floured board and cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake at 375 degrees until lightly brown. Cool. Frost with icing, if desired.
For the icing, stir confectioners' sugar and vanilla together. Stir in milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until icing is of piping or drizzling consistency. Add food coloring, if desired. Ice tea cakes as desired.
SAUSAGE CASSEROLE
1 pound mild ground breakfast sausage
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 can mushrooms, drained
10 ounces egg noodles, uncooked
1/2 pound processed cheese, grated
1 can chicken and rice soup
Sauté sausage, bell pepper and onion until sausage is browned. Add mushrooms.
Cook noodles and drain. Add cheese to noodles while hot. Stir in soup and sausage mixture. Pour into a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or longer, if desired.
CHICKEN SPECTACULAR
1 box Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice
3 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 can cream of celery soup
1 can French-style green beans, drained
1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained
1 small jar diced pimientos, drained
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
8 ounces grated Cheddar cheese
Cook rice according to package directions. Combine chicken, soup, green beans, water chestnuts, pimientos, onion, mayonnaise and cheese. Add cooked rice to mixture. Mix well and pour int a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.
CORNBREAD DRESSING
2 cups self-rising cornmeal
3 cups buttermilk
2 eggs
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried sage
1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 cups chopped onion
2 cups chopped celery
Butter
1 cup turkey broth
1 can cream of mushroom soup
For the cornbread, combine cornmeal, buttermilk, eggs, poultry seasoning, sage, rosemary and pepper. Pour into a hot greased skillet and bake at 400 degrees until done. Crumble.
Sauté onion and celery in butter until tender. Add to crumbled cornbread. Add turkey broth and mushroom soup. Adjust seasonings.
Pour into a greased 9x13-inch casserole and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
WHITE CHICKEN CHILI
3 frozen boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1 packet taco seasoning
1 packet ranch dressing dry mix
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can Ro-tel tomatoes
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can chicken broth
1 can whole kernel yellow corn
1 can whole kernel white corn
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed
Shredded cheese, for serving
Place chicken breasts in the bottom of a Crock-Pot. In a bowl, combine taco mix, dry ranch dressing, beans, tomatoes, cream of chicken soup, broth and corn. Pour over chicken in Crock-Pot. Dot with cubed cream cheese. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 10 hours. When chicken is completely cooked and falling apart, shred using two forks, then stir the mixture together. Serve with shredded cheese.
CABBAGE SLAW SOUP
1 stick butter
1/2 onion, chopped
1 package cole slaw mix
3 cans chicken broth
4 to 5 potatoes, cubed
1 pound processed cheese, cubed
8 ounces shredded Pepper Jack cheese
Melt butter in a skillet. Add onion and slaw mix and cook on low until slaw is wilted.
In a large pot, combine chicken broth and potatoes, and cook until potatoes are done. Pour slaw mixture into the pot. Add cheeses and cook on low until cheeses are melted.