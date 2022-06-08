Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
No. 1 on Zoie's list was fried catfish, so one day while I was at work, Charlie and the girls went to Shiloh, Tennessee, to Hagy's Catfish Hotel. Another day, we had pulled-pork sandwiches. And of course, a trip to Tupelo wouldn't be complete without Vanelli's pizza.
One meal I had planned to make, but didn't get around to, was this barbecue salmon. Charlie and I will just have to enjoy it ourselves, maybe with a side of creamy potatoes and some fresh green beans.
BARBECUE ROASTED SALMON
1/4 cup pineapple juice
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skinned
2 tablespoons brown sugar
4 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Lemon wedges
Combine pineapple juice, lemon juice and salmon fillets in a ziptop plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning occasionally.
Remove fish from bag; discard marinade. Combine sugar, chili powder, lemon zest, cumin, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Rub over fish.
Place fish in an 11x7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges. Serves 4.