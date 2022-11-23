TUPELO – Robert McAuley spent the first 22 years of his medical practice at the Surgery Clinic of Tupelo. But in 2020, he joined Oxford Surgical & Bariatric Clinic because he wanted to be part of the solution to obesity.
"The state of Mississippi is the most obese in the country," said McCauley, who still lives in Tupelo with his wife, Michelle. "I get the struggle. I'm a little overweight myself, but there are things we do to cut back, especially during the holidays."
McAuley said there's a belief that everybody gains 5 to 7 pounds between Thanksgiving and New Year's. In fact, he said, data shows that the average person gains only 1 to 2 pounds.
"But let me tell you about those 1 to 2 pounds," he said. "You hang onto it forever. We don't lose it. Next year, we gain 1 to 2 more pounds. Before you know it, you're 10 pounds overweight. And we don't like to use the f-word, but those 1 to 2 pounds are fat."
McAuley has found three things that help people keep their weight in check, not just during the holidays, but every day, and they are portion size, choices and exercise.
"Portion size and serving size aren't the same thing," he said. "A portion is what you put on your plate. A serving size is a standard measurement of food. For some people, a single portion of food can actually be made up of several servings."
For instance, a serving of protein is the size of a deck of cards, a pair of dice is a serving of cheese, a heaping ice cream scoop is a serving of mashed potatoes, and a computer mouse is the size of a baked potato.
"You can actually use your whole hand to determine a correct portion size," he said. "Your palm is a serving of protein. The tip of your finger is a serving of butter. Your fist is roughly one cup – what you want for green vegetables. The inside of your palm cupped is a half-cup – that's for beans, rice, corn."
To help keep portion sizes under control, McAuley has several small suggestions. Use a salad plate instead of a dinner plate to fool your brain. Never eat directly out of a box or a bag. Slow down when you eat, chew your food 20 times, and stop eating after 20 minutes.
"When you go to parties, have one dessert – don't try them all," he said. "And don't go back for seconds. Remember how uncomfortable you were the last time you overate."
When it comes to making good choices, he also has a few tricks.
"Don't go to a party starving," he said. "If you don't eat all day, you'll overindulge when you get there. Have some yogurt or a small apple first."
At a party, McAuley said, survey the food table and pick one unhealthy indulgence, and enjoy it. Fill the rest of your plate with healthy choices, like chicken without the skin or pork tenderloin. If you drink alcohol, choose red wine over white, and use diet sodas or club soda for mixers.
"You can make these same good choices around the house all year," he said. "Eat more salmon, more tuna. Get away from casseroles. Roast your vegetables."
And finally, get regular exercise.
"Get out and walk three times or more a week," McAuley said. "After dinner, go for a walk. It will help digestion and burn calories."
Unfortunately McAuley said, people can watch portion size, make good choices and get regular exercise, and still struggle with obesity. That's where bariatric surgery comes into play.
"Sometimes, people need a little bit of help with a gastric sleeve, which removes 75% of the stomach, including cells that produce ghrelin, which is the hunger hormone," he said. "But surgery is just a tool, not a save-all. Patients still have to watch portion sizes, make good choices and exercise."
McAuley encourages patients to enjoy the holidays – and that means the rich food, too – but in moderation with a mindful attitude.
"The more restrictive you are, the more you're going to binge," he said. "It's not what you do occasionally that hurts you. It's what you do every day that makes a difference."
Here's a recipe Robert and Michelle McAuley like to prepare at home.
CHILI-RUBBED SALMON WITH AVOCADO SALSA
AVOCADO SALSA
2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and diced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Juice of 1 lime
SALMON
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar (optional)
1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon black pepper
Garlic salt to taste
For the salsa, combine all ingredients. Set aside.
For the salmon, preheat grill to medium heat. Rinse salmon and pat dry. Brush salmon fillets with olive oil.
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar (if using), chili powder, ground cumin and pepper. Spread the spices generously over the salmon fillets. Sprinkle with garlic salt to taste.
Cook salmon on the heated grill for 6 to 8 minutes per side, until cooked through. Spoon the salsa over the salmon Serves 4.
