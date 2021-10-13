If you like the flavor of onions, you're going to love this recipe.
I found it, and made it, last weekend and served it over buttered egg noodles, because that's what my husband requested. Next time, I think I'll put it over mashed potatoes.
When I went to the grocery store, I almost had to take out a loan to buy the beef. Luckily, I found a sale bin that had two (1-pound) sirloin tip steaks, so I got them both for about $12 and cubed them myself.
These were the most tender beef tips I've ever eaten. They literally melted in our mouths.
The only thing I changed in the recipe was to cook them in the oven in a tightly covered Dutch oven at 325 degrees for about 1 1/2 hours, instead of simmering them on the stove.
BEEF TIPS AND GRAVY
Olive oil
2 pounds cubed sirloin tip steak or stew meat
Salt and pepper
1 onion, chopped
1 (10-ounce) can beef broth
1 can French onion soup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 bay leaf
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/3 cup cold water
In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper and brown in small batches, adding more oil as needed. Remove beef from pot and set aside.
Turn heat down to medium, add more oil if needed, and onion. Cook until softened, about 10 minutes.
Add beef, broth, soup, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaf to the pot. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to simmer 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until beef is fork tender.
To thicken gravy, combine cornstarch with cold water. Pour into the beef a little at a time while stirring until it reaches desired consistency. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Discard bay leaf and serve over mashed potatoes, buttered egg noodles or rice. Serves 6.