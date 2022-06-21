What better way to celebrate delicious seasonal produce than with a summer salad? Whether you want the salad to be the entree or sweet or savory, these recipes will give you inspiration for your next picnic or barbecue.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
3 garlic cloves
4 anchovies or 2 teaspoons anchovy paste
1 1/2 ounces Parmesan, divided
Zest of 1 lemon
Juice of 1 lemon, divided
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 thick slices of crusty bread
Mixed spring greens
Finely chop and smash together the garlic cloves and anchovies until a coarse paste forms. Transfer to a medium bowl. Finely grate 3/4 cup Parmesan (about 1 1/2 ounces) and add 1/2 cup to the bowl. Add the lemon zest, the juice of half the lemon, the mayonnaise, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.
Transfer half of the dressing to a shallow dish, and set the other half aside. Pat the chicken dry, season with salt and pepper, then add chicken to the dish. Let marinate about 90 minutes.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add the chicken and cook until golden brown and juices run clear, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the slices of crusty bread and toast until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and season with salt. Cut into croutons.
To serve, place spring lettuces into a big bowl or on a platter. Squeeze the juice of the remaining half lemon over the greens, sprinkle with salt, then toss to combine. Add the remaining reserved dressing and remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and toss to combine. Thinly slice the chicken. Add to the salad and season to taste with salt and pepper, lemon, and Parmesan. Sprinkle salad with croutons.
BACON BLUE CHEESE POTATO SALAD
2 1/2 pounds red potatoes
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 to 5 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
4 green onions, chopped
3 ounces crumbled blue cheese
Peel the potatoes, then cut each one into eighths. Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water, and boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain potatoes and set aside to cool.
In a measuring cup, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, salt and pepper until smooth.
To serve, place the potatoes in a large serving bowl. Add bacon, chopped green onions and blue cheese. Fold in dressing (you may not want to use it all) and gently stir. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
SUMMER FRUIT SALAD
2/3 cup fresh orange juice
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups cubed fresh pineapple
2 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced
3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
2 oranges, peeled and sectioned
1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
1 cup blueberries
1 cup blackberries
Bring orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, orange zest, and lemon zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla extract. Set aside to cool.
Place pineapple, strawberries, kiwi, orange sections, grapes, blueberries and blackberries in a large serving bowl. Pour the cooled sauce over the fruit. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours before serving.
SUMMER GARDEN PASTA
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
Good olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
5 large basil leaves, julienned, plus extra for serving
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
6 ounces dried angel hair pasta
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving
Combine tomatoes, 2 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, basil leaves, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, and set aside at room temperature for about 4 hours.
Just before you’re ready to serve, bring a large pot of water with a splash of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of salt to a boil and add pasta. Cook according to the directions on the package, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain the pasta well and add to the bowl with the cherry tomato mixture. Add cheese and some extra julienned basil and toss well. Serve in bowls with extra cheese on each serving. Serves 4 to 5.
CAPRESE SALAD
3 to 4 ripe tomatoes, sliced 1/4-inch thick
12 ounces fresh Mozzarella, sliced 1/4-inch thick
1/3 cup fresh basil leaves
3 tablespoons olive oil, for drizzling
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze (optional)
Start by layering slices of tomatoes on a serving platter. Tuck slices of cheese between each tomato so both are visible, then tuck whole basil leaves between the cheese and tomatoes. Arrange the slices so you can see every layer.
Season generously with salt and pepper, drizzle all over with extra virgin olive oil and drizzle with balsamic glaze, if desired. Serve at room temperature.