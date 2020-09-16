BREWER • Brewer United Methodist Church will have its bake sale this year – it will just look a little different.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the frozen casseroles and fresh baked goods won’t be for sale in the fellowship hall the first Saturday in October. Instead, orders will be placed ahead and picked up in a drive-thru in November.
“We’re not going to have anybody inside the building due to COVID,” said Sandy Maharrey, one of the coordinators. “There’s no garage sale, no arts and crafts.”
Orders must be placed at brewerumw@gmail.com no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at a drive-thru in the church parking lot. For an additional $5, orders can be delivered within Lee County the same day.
“Our plan is to take orders in September, make the casseroles in October and then do the fresh items the first week in November,” Maharrey said.
The United Methodist Women members looked back over several years’ worth of notes and picked casseroles, soups, breads and desserts that have consistently been best sellers.
“Everybody who has volunteered to cook will get a copy of the recipes they need so everything will be the same,” Maharrey said. “We’ll provide the pans for the volunteers.”
There will be four casserole sizes available, ranging from a 9-inch round that serves three to five ($10 to $12) to a 9-by-13-inch deep dish that serves 15 to 18 ($30). Frozen casseroles include chicken and dressing; chicken and wild rice; chicken spaghetti; lasagna; meatloaf; poppyseed chicken; and sweet potato.
Quart-size soups ($8) are chili; creamy potato and ham; taco; tomato-basil; vegetable-beef; and white chicken chili. Three breads are available: cinnamon rolls ($8), sourdough bread ($5) and white chocolate bread ($10).
Cakes ($20 to $30) and pies ($12 to $14) will be made fresh and include instructions for freezing. Pies include pecan; sweet potato; and chocolate chip pecan.
Cakes will either be three-layer or baked in a 9-by-13-inch pan. They are caramel; carrot cake with cream cheese icing; sour cream coconut; ding dong; German chocolate; hummingbird; Italian cream cheese; pound cake; and strawberry.
“Certainly we’re going to miss the extras that church members bring every year, like jams and jellies and stuff like that,” said Vickie Lindsey, a volunteer. “But we’re just doing the best we can right now.”
Last year’s bazaar brought in $10,500, said Vicky Burleson, a volunteer. Projects that were funded included Blessing Weekend Food Bags for Shannon students; clothes and snacks for Shannon students and treats for school staff; Sole Hope, which provides shoes for people in Uganda; Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes; and I Am Loved Bags for displaced children.
For more information, but not to place orders, call Nan Tate at (662) 213-8664.
CHICKEN AND DRESSING
2 pounds cooked, shredded chicken
Broth from cooking chicken
1 stick butter (optional)
1/2 bunch celery, chopped
3 to 4 cups chopped onion
Water
1 (26-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1 (10-ounce) can cream of celery soup
2 skillets cornbread, crumbled
6 biscuits, crumbled
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon course-ground black pepper, or less
After chicken is boiled and removed from pot to shred, add celery and onion to the broth (if it isn’t rich enough, add butter). Add enough water to fill the pot 1/2 to 3/4 full. Bring mixture to a boil and boil until onion is clear and tender. Whisk in soups. Bring mixture back to a boil.
In a very large pan, add crumbled cornbread and biscuits, shredded chicken and salt and pepper. Pour boiling mixture over bread and chicken and mix well. Add additional hot water as needed until mixture has a slightly soupy texture. Divide among greased pans. Bake at 350 degrees until golden brown, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.
CHICKEN AND WILD RICE
2 (6-ounce) packages long grain and wild rice
2 medium onions, chopped
1/2 stick butter
4 ribs celery, chopped
2 cans sliced water chestnuts, drained
5 cups cooked, chopped chicken
4 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
2 cans cream of chicken soup
1 (8-ounce) container sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 large can mushrooms, drained
Cook rice according to package directions. Saute onions in butter.
Combine cooked rice and onions with remaining ingredients and mix well. Spoon mixture into a large casserole and bake at 350 degrees until bubbly. This freezes well.
VEGETABLE BEEF SOUP
2 pounds ground chuck
1 large onion, chopped
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
2 bay leaves
2 quarts tomato juice
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 package frozen whole kernel corn
1 package frozen sliced carrots
2 cups peeled, cubed potatoes
1 quart frozen peas
1 quart frozen lima beans
1 can green beans
Hot sauce
In a large pot, brown beef with onion. Drain off grease. To the pot add the remaining ingredients except for the hot sauce. Cook on low heat for 1 to 2 hours. Remove bay leaves. Add generous dash of hot sauce.
Note: If desired, add 1 cup sliced okra near the end of cooking time.
POPPY SEED CHICKEN
3 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 (16-ounce) carton sour cream
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 sleeve round buttery crackers (28 crackers), crushed
1/2 stick margarine, melted
Combine chicken, soup and sour cream. Spoon mixture into a greased 7x11-inch baking dish. Stir together poppy seeds, crushed crackers and melted margarine. Sprinkle evenly over casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
DING DONG CAKE
1 box chocolate fudge cake mix
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1 box confectioners’ sugar
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping
1 can dark chocolate frosting
Prepare cake mix according to package directions, baking in 3 greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans. Let cool.
Beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar, then fold in whipped topping. Spread filling between layers and on top and sides of cake. Microwave icing about 30 seconds (it should still be thick). Drizzle it over the top of the cake. You can freeze this cake and it is good when served frozen.
CARROT CAKE
CAKE
2 cups self-rising flour
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 1/4 cups oil
4 eggs
3 cups shredded carrots
FROSTING
1 stick butter, softened
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese
1 (1-pound) box confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
Chopped nuts
For the cake, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, oil and eggs. Stir in carrots. Divide batter among 3 greased and floured cake pans and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes.
For the frosting, cream the butter and cream cheese; add sugar and vanilla and mix until creamy. Add nuts, if using. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.