Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
SOUTHERN BLACK-EYED PEAS
1 pound dried black-eyed peas
4 to 5 thick slices bacon, chopped
5 ounces smoked sausage or turkey, diced
1 large onion, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
2 to 3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 jalapeño, minced
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced
1 bay leaf
7 to 8 cups chicken broth
1 to 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
2 cups chopped collard greens or kale
Salt and pepper
Rinse the peas, then soak them in a large pot of water for 2 to 3 hours or overnight.
In a large, heavy sauté pan, sauté bacon until brown and crispy. Add sausage and sauté 2 to 3 more minutes. Remove bacon and sausage mixture, and set aside.
In the same pan, sauté onion, celery, garlic, jalapeños, thyme and bay leaf for 3 to 5 minutes until the onions are wilted. Add broth.
Drain the soaked peas, rinse, and add to pot. Add Creole seasoning, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for about 20 minutes or until peas are almost tender.
Add greens, bacon, and sausage to the pot, and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or more, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender and the broth thickens. Season with salt and pepper. Remove bay leaf before serving.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.