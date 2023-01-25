In the pages of the upcoming February issue of Mud & Magnolias magazine, you'll find a recipe for a salad made from spring greens and fruit that's dressed with a blackberry vinaigrette. The recipe came from Angie Wise, a Cook of the Week I wrote about in April 2017.
Later that year, Kim Burleson made the salad for a bridesmaids' luncheon we co-hosted with two other friends, and we served it alongside a bacon-and-cheese quiche and biscuits.
When I was trying to come up with ideas for a bridal brunch menu for the wedding-themed magazine issue, I remembered how good that salad was and how perfect it was to serve to a group of young ladies. But as good as that salad is, it's really the vinaigrette that steals the show.
I made the salad and vinaigrette for the magazine photo shoot one day last week. The salad greens and fruit are long gone, but there was a lot of the vinaigrette left over. I stored it in a jar in the fridge, waiting for inspiration to hit on another use for it.
The lightbulb went off Monday when I realized it would be the perfect glaze for salmon. We broiled two center-cut fillets that were seasoned with lemon pepper, and at the end, we slathered them with the vinaigrette.
It was an excellent call.
BLACKBERRY BASIL VINAIGRETTE
1/2 jar (10-ounce) seedless blackberry preserves
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
6 fresh basil leaves, chopped
1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 cup vegetable oil
Combine preserves, vinegar, basil, garlic, salt and pepper in a food processor and pulse until blended. Add the oil gradually, processing constantly until blended.
