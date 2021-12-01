BOONEVILLE – When Will Hooper was studying hotel and restaurant management at Northeast Mississippi Community College, he knew his next step would be culinary school.
He was already cooking professionally at restaurants in Booneville when he headed to the French Culinary Institute in New York. But he knew he needed to hone his skills.
"I picked that school specifically so I could start out with nothing, and then learn everything from knife skills to time management to working different stations in a restaurant," Hooper said.
For his final exam, he had to prepare two dishes for three judges: the school's dean, the manager of Delmonico's restaurant, and celebrity Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
"I made a dessert and a fish dish," Hooper said. "I came out of the exam with two job offers, one from Alex and one from Delmonico's."
Instead, Hooper moved home to Northeast Mississippi to work. In Oxford, he worked at L&M's, where he learned the art of charcuterie. He also helped open Snack Bar restaurant, where he made desserts. He also made desserts for City Grocery restaurant.
"I went into the whole thing with the goal of being a restaurateur," said Hooper, 40. "In Oxford, I gained experience at every place I worked."
In February 2020, just before the COVID pandemic took hold, Hooper and his wife, Allison Worley, purchased a business in downtown Booneville that had been the Headquarters restaurant.
They intended to open their restaurant, The Von, that April, but after everything shut down, they pushed the date to September.
"That gave us time to learn the ins and outs of everything," he said. "It was almost like a dry run."
The Von specializes in American cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients sourced locally.
"I like to take familiar things and do unfamiliar things with them," Hooper said. "But I try to stay pretty down to earth."
Popular appetizers are truffle fries and fried pickles. At lunch, customers like the cheeseburger, pork butt tacos and the chicken Alfredo. At dinner, the ribeye steak with a cocoa powder-based rub is a good-seller, along with fried chicken and sweet potato waffles with a bourbon syrup.
"We'll change the menu for the holiday season," Hooper said. "We'll have things like a split Cornish game hen, glazed carrots, shrimp and grits, orange creme brulee, homemade hot chocolate, and praline bread pudding. We'll have to keep that fried chicken and sweet potato waffle, though, because that's popular."
In the spring, the menu will lighten considerably, with more seasonal vegetables, salads and fish. Hooper may even try quail and lamb, to see what customers think.
"We have some good cooks right now, but especially when the menu is new, you'll find me in the kitchen more," he said.
The restaurant, located at 206 W. College St., is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and Wednesday-Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner. The restaurant is closed Dec. 1 for the Thanksgiving break, and will reopen Dec. 2.
Hooper said his understanding is the building the restaurant is housed in was originally The Von Theater, which opened around 1935.
"It was a movie and stage theater like every little town in the South had," he said. "In 1956, Elvis and Johnny Cash played here on a Tuesday night – one show at 7 and another at 8:30. That's what the building is famous for. That was the Tuesday before Elvis went to Nashville to record 'Heartbreak Hotel.'"
The Von seats about 150 people in booths, tables and at the counter. Hooper is working on getting a liquor license so he can serve spirits, wine and beer.
"We have a good bit of locals here," he said. "The college students are starting to come in some. People who are traveling stop in. Google is great for that."
Norma Lambert of Booneville doesn't need Google to tell her The Von is a good restaurant. She was a regular before it even opened its doors.
"We're part of these three couples that go out to eat every Friday night," Lambert said. "When they were getting ready to open The Von, we'd go upstairs and Chef Will would feed us, and we'd give him feedback."
Lambert's favorite item on the menu right now is the chicken and waffles, but one day last week, she got the special.
"It's chicken and dressing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts cooked exactly right," she said. "And that's not easy to do."