NEW ALBANY • With a quick trip to High Point Roasters, or one of the many local coffee shops that serve their premium roasts, Northeast Mississippians can hold the world in their coffee cup.
Dan Skinner, the 71-year-old founder and owner of High Point Roasters, started the business in 2004 after being laid off from his job at Piper Impact.
A friend who owned a local coffee shop was buying coffee from a roaster in Ohio at the time and told Skinner, "If you roast, I'll buy some coffee from you."
That's all it took.
Skinner purchased some equipment from the Specialty Coffee Association of America’s annual conference in Atlanta and set up High Point Roasters inside a former automobile repair shop on Highway 15 in New Albany. Then, he started selling coffee beans to two or three local shops.
Nearly two decades later, High Point Roasters supplies around 70 coffee shops.
Boast about the roast
High Point roasts coffee imported from 16 different countries.
The 150-pound bags of green coffee beans High Point receives come from a handful of brokers. Most arrive by way of New Orleans or Houston, Texas, but some travel from as far away as New Jersey.
Some of the core origins they roast most every day are Brazilian, Costa Rican, Ethiopian and Sumatran. They purchase less common origins from Malawi and Panama when available.
Coffee is one of the most-traded commodities in the world, and as the coffee industry has grown, so has High Point Roasters.
The business started out with just Skinner roasting for an hour or two per day. Now Skinner and four other employees work full time, roasting about 3,500 pounds of coffee per week.
When roasting a fresh batch of coffee beans, they'll weigh 25 pounds of beans, put them in the hopper on top of the roaster and drop them when the internal temperature reaches 380 degrees.
Every coffee has a sweet spot between 415 and 460 degrees, Skinner said. The beans crackle and pop as they roast to the desired temperature, and they're then dropped into a rotating tray and cooled to room temperature.
From there, the beans are dropped into bins and poured into a weight filler machine where they're bagged to the customer's specifications.
The freshness factor
High Point Roasters roasts their beans — all arabica, a higher quality coffee bean grown at higher elevations in colder climates — to order rather than storing coffee in a warehouse and shipping it when an order comes in.
Skinner and his team ship coffee the same day it's roasted, often through overnight delivery. A coffee shop in Mobile, Alabama, could place an order on a Monday and be brewing that coffee on Tuesday.
The business has developed its own signature blends, or a mixture of two or more coffees blended together.
The trick is knowing which coffees complement each other. For example, an Ethiopian coffee has a lot of brightness and acidity, whereas a Sumatran roast has a more earthy taste.
"When you blend coffee, you get a little more complexity," Skinner said.
High Point Roasters supplies dozens of coffee shops around the Southeast, many of which are located in Mississippi: Strange Brew in Starkville and Tupelo, SoCo Grind in Corinth, Happy Day Cafe in Pontotoc, Fill My Cup Coffee Shop in Baldwyn, among others.
The roaster's Peru origin coffee is brewed daily at Butterbean Biscuits and Coffee in Tupelo, and their espresso beans are used for lattes and cappuccinos.
Sarah Daughety, Butterbean's manager, said the store has served High Point Roaster's coffee since the business opened in 2017.
"People keep coming back for it," Daughety said.
Having worked in the restaurant business for 20 years, Daughety said High Point is the best vendor with which she's ever dealt.
"If we need something, and we're all the way out, they'll bring it to us," she said.
Along with coffee, Butterbean buys its sauces, syrups and cup sleeves from High Point.
"Everybody should be like the people at High Point Roasters," Daughety said. "When it comes to doing business with somebody, everybody should be like that."
Suiting all tastes
Nearly two decades on, operating the oldest coffee roastery in Mississippi has been, and still is, a joy for Skinner.
His favorite part of the job is talking with people, whether it's customers who stop by to buy a 1-pound bag of beans or a coffee shop owner placing a wholesale order.
Whether a customer is looking for a light, medium or bold coffee flavor, Skinner knows he’s got something to please any customer, be it a blueberry cobbler, snickerdoodle, sweet potato or their Mississippi Magnolia blend of African and Indonesian coffees featuring the new Mississippi flag on the bag.
When asked about his favorite, Skinner always answers with a grin.
"The one I'm drinking right now,” he said.