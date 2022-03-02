My sister-in-law, Pat, is visiting from Chicago, so she and my mother-in-law, Roye, joined us. Daughter Mary was in town for a baby shower so she was there, along with son Patrick and his wife, Alyssa.
At one point Saturday morning, when I was feeling particularly lazy, I thought I might just run out and pick up a couple of pizzas to serve, but then I started looking for easy breakfast casseroles. I didn't want anything that had bread in it – sometimes those can turn out mushy – and was intrigued when I found several that used grits.
Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
The original recipe called for 3 cups of water and 1 cup of quick-cooking grits, but I used stone-ground because that's what I had in the cabinet.
This was excellent and decadent. We served it with biscuits and fresh fruit.
GRITS AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE
4 cups water
1 cup stone-ground grits
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 pounds bulk pork sausage, cooked and drained
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
3 large eggs
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1/4 teaspoon Tony Chachere's (optional)
In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Slowly whisk in grits and salt. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. When grits are done, stir in butter.
In a large bowl, combine grits, sausage and 1 1/2 cups cheese. Beat eggs, milk and Tony Chachere's, if using; stir into grits mixture.
Transfer to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; bake 15 minutes more. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. Serves 10 to 12.