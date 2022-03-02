We had a houseful on Sunday for brunch.

My sister-in-law, Pat, is visiting from Chicago, so she and my mother-in-law, Roye, joined us. Daughter Mary was in town for a baby shower so she was there, along with son Patrick and his wife, Alyssa.

At one point Saturday morning, when I was feeling particularly lazy, I thought I might just run out and pick up a couple of pizzas to serve, but then I started looking for easy breakfast casseroles. I didn't want anything that had bread in it – sometimes those can turn out mushy – and was intrigued when I found several that used grits.

The original recipe called for 3 cups of water and 1 cup of quick-cooking grits, but I used stone-ground because that's what I had in the cabinet.

This was excellent and decadent. We served it with biscuits and fresh fruit.

GRITS AND SAUSAGE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

4 cups water

1 cup stone-ground grits

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted 

2 pounds bulk pork sausage, cooked and drained

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/4 teaspoon Tony Chachere's (optional)

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Slowly whisk in grits and salt. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. When grits are done, stir in butter.

In a large bowl, combine grits, sausage and 1 1/2 cups cheese. Beat eggs, milk and Tony Chachere's, if using; stir into grits mixture.

Transfer to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; bake 15 minutes more. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. Serves 10 to 12.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus