We stuck the meat in the freezer, and pulled it out Friday to thaw. Saturday morning early, about 7, we got it in the oven.
The first hour, we didn't smell anything. Then we got a strong onion aroma, and thought we'd messed up. By the third hour, the onion smell had mellowed and we got the scent of the meat cooking. We cooked ours for 4 hours at 275 degrees.
The key to this recipe is refrigerating the meat after it's cooked. When cold, it's easy to slice, and when it goes back in the juices to reheat, it's just pure goodness and tenderness.
CHRISTMAS BRISKET
1 (3- to 5-pound) brisket flat
Worcestershire sauce
1 packet onion soup mix
Trim fat from brisket, leaving about 1/4-inch. Place brisket on heavy-duty foil. Drizzle with Worcestershire and sprinkle with onion soup mix on both sides.
Place brisket fat-side up on foil, close foil and wrap tightly. Bake at 275 to 300 degrees for 1 hour per pound. Don't open the package. Chill at least 6 hours or overnight.
Remove brisket from foil and place on carving board. Slice brisket thinly across the grain. Replace brisket in foil with its juices, wrap again, and heat at 275 degrees until heated through. Serve hot or at room temperature.
