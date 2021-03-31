From tasty small bites to a filling feast and even dessert for breakfast, brunch options are nearly endless. Take your spring brunch to the next level with recipes that appease appetites of all kinds.
First, start with portioned pastry cups perfect for appetizers. Bring out the protein-packed breakfast burritos for the main course then, for a final touch of sweet deliciousness, offer up lemony doughnuts to cap off the feast.
PASTRY BRUNCH CUPS
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
2 sheets puff pastry
18 eggs
2 cups diced ham
Chopped fresh green onions
In small saucepan, melt butter. Whisk flour with butter. Gradually pour in milk, whisking each time. Bring to simmer, whisking until mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat; stir in Swiss cheese. Set aside.
Use rolling pin to thin out puff pastries. Cut each into nine squares. Line pastry squares in muffin cups, pressing bottoms down firmly and moving pastries up sides for edges to come up just over muffin tins. Fill each cup with 1 teaspoon cheese sauce. Crack one egg into each cup and sprinkle each with diced ham.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until eggs are set. Sprinkle with chopped green onions. Makes 18.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
1 (10-ounce) New York strip steak
Oil
Salt and pepper
1/2 onion, finely chopped
1 red bell pepper, sliced lengthwise
4 large mushrooms, sliced
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 to 1 teaspoon chili powder
1 tomato, finely chopped
8 eggs
1/2 cup milk
4 large flour tortillas
1 cup spinach
1 1/2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup cilantro
1 avocado
Lime wedges and hot sauce (optional)
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Rub steak with oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook until medium-rare, approximately 3 to 4 minutes each side. Remove from pan and cover loosely with foil to rest 5 minutes. Slice thinly.
Reduce heat to medium and add a splash of oil. Add onion; cook 1 minute. Add red bell pepper and mushrooms; cook 1 minute. Add cumin, paprika and chili powder; stir through. When veggies are tender (about 2 minutes), add tomato and cook until soft. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and salt and pepper, to taste.
Heat pan to medium heat and add splash of oil. Pour egg mixture into pan and cook, lifting and folding eggs until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains. Do not stir constantly.
Place tortillas on flat surface or plate. In center of tortilla, add cooked veggies and top with thinly sliced beef. Add handful of spinach, scrambled eggs, crumbled feta, cilantro and avocado. Fold bottom of tortilla and roll. Serve with lime wedges and hot sauce, if desired.
LEMON RICOTTA DOUGHNUTS
DOUGHNUTS
Vegetable oil
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 3/4 cups sugar, divided
2 tablespoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lemon zest
5 large eggs
1 3/4 cups ricotta cheese
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
LEMON CURD
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 large eggs
2 egg yolks
Zest and juice of 4 lemons
1/8 teaspoon salt
To make doughnuts: In large saucepan, preheat oil to 350 degrees. Prepare cookie sheet with paper towel to drain doughnuts once out of hot oil.
In bowl, mix flour, 3/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt. Add lemon zest, eggs, ricotta cheese and vanilla extract; mix until well combined.
Use ice cream scoop to scoop small amounts dough into oil, 4 to 5 pieces at a time. Fry each batch until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Keep oil at or near 350 degrees; if oil is too hot, doughnuts will turn golden brown but centers may still be raw. Remove from oil and drain in paper towel. Repeat with remaining dough.
While still hot, toss doughnuts with remaining sugar.
To make lemon curd: In large bowl of stand mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and salt.
Transfer mixture to saucepan and cook at low-medium heat until thick and creamy, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and let cool before serving with doughnuts.