TUPELO – A month before Ashley Roberts was set to graduate from Ripley High School, she made a decision that changed the direction of her life.
"I had always said I was going to be an accountant," Roberts said. "It was something I was good at. But my dad said, 'If you do that, you aren't going to love your life.'"
So the family sat down and brainstormed, thinking about what Roberts might choose as a career that would make her happy.
"We have a picture of me when I'm about 3 or 4, and I'm standing in a chair decorating cookies," said Roberts, 27. "That was something we always enjoyed doing as a family. We'd much rather cook together at home than go out to eat."
Roberts and her folks, Mary and Randy, started looking around at culinary programs in the area, and learned Mississippi University for Women in Columbus was the only school that offered a culinary degree.
Turns out, it was the perfect move for Roberts, who is now a sous chef at Bulldog Burger Co. in Tupelo.
"When you get into the culinary program, you have to pick an emphasis," Roberts said. "I did the entrepreneurship side, which had a lot of business classes. I knew going into it that the dream was to one day have my own bakery."
In college, Roberts gravitated toward the "sweet side" of the culinary program.
"I liked doing pastries, desserts," she said. "I learned how to play with isomalt, which is a beet sugar that doesn't raise blood sugar levels. I learned how to work with buttercream and fondant, how to make French pastries, like croissants and macarons."
While Roberts was a senior at MUW, she did an internship at Southern Flour Bakery in Columbus. After graduation, she was offered a job at the bakery, and she stayed there for a year.
"A lot of my talent and knowledge came from there," she said.
After that, she spent some time working at Endville Bakery in Tupelo, and at Harvey's, where she was a sous chef.
"And then Chris Parker, the general manager at Bulldog Burger, offered me a job," she said. "He said I'd be coming on as a line cook. I started in December 2021, and I had my (sous chef's) coat back by January."
As a souf chef, Roberts can work any station in the restaurant's kitchen but, again, she gravitates toward the sweet side.
"Milkshakes and bread pudding were the only two things on the dessert menu when I started," she said. "I asked if we could offer specials now and then. The executive chef told me I had free rein."
She designed her first special for New Year's Eve – bacon beignets with salted caramel and a house-made chipotle chocolate sauce. It almost sold out.
After that, she experimented with a couple of spring rolls; first, an apple pie spring roll, then a blueberry cream cheese spring roll, both with house-made fillings and drizzles.
"For Valentine's Day, I had tested a red velvet cake milkshake," Roberts said. "But I didn't get to serve it because I got the flu. We plan to offer it another time."
The special dessert Roberts is creating this week at Bulldog Burger is a hamburger ice cream sandwich. A cake cookie is used for the top and bottom bun, a slice of homemade chocolate ice cream serves as the beef patty, and colored buttercream icing is piped onto the ice cream patty to replicate tomato, cheese and lettuce.
"It's amazing how you can put something together and make something that looks like one thing, but it's not that thing at all," she said. "To play with somebody's senses like that – it's pretty cool to watch their face."
Parker is all about Roberts trying unusual dessert specials.
"We're really trying to expand our creativity," he said. "We get to think outside the box a little bit here. We get to do fun stuff."
Roberts hasn't forgotten her dream of owning her own bakery one day. For now, she's just saving her money and taking advantage of every opportunity to learn the trade.
"Working in management in different restaurants has helped me gain business experience," she said. "I'm very analytical. I break everything down to a T, so if something goes wrong, I'm ready for it."