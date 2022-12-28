A couple of weeks ago, Cook of the Week Cindy Belcher shared her recipe for a honey bun cake, which she makes in a 9x13-inch pan.
I wanted to get those flavors of Christmas, but in a Bundt cake. I Googled recipes and took tips from several reviewers (for instance, I added a little flour to the batter to make up for cake mix boxes being smaller these days).
I used way less sugar/cinnamon that most recipes called for and waited until the cake was barely warm to drizzle the icing.
This is now our official Christmas morning coffee cake.
CHRISTMAS COFFEE CAKE
1 box Duncan Hine's yellow cake mix
4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Scant 3/4 cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
8 ounces sour cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons cream or milk
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together cake mix and flour. Add oil, eggs, sour cream and vanilla. Mix well by hand until batter is smooth (batter will be thick).
In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon.
Grease and flour a Bundt pan. Sprinkle 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar/cinnamon mixture in bottom of pan. Top with half of the batter, spreading to edges with a rubber spatula. Sprinkle remaining sugar/cinnamon mixture evenly over batter. Top with remaining batter, spreading to edges. Run a butter knife through batter to distribute the sugar/cinnamon mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Let cake cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate.
Combine confectioners' sugar and 1 tablespoon cream or milk. If icing is too thin, add more cream. Drizzle icing over cake while it's barely warm.
