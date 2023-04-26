I think we ate chicken five nights in a row last week. When Saturday rolled around, I told my husband I'd make anything ... beef, pork, fish ... just not more chicken for a few days.
I found a new recipe on Pinterest for salmon with all the flavors we like – butter, garlic, lemons and honey. I put this dish together in less than 10 minutes, let it rest for 15, then popped it in the oven.
We didn't need the reserved butter mixture, so I ended up tossing it into the linguine I'd just cooked, which added another layer of those yummy flavors. Sautéed green beans rounded out the meal.
LEMON GARLIC BUTTER SALMON
1 1/2-pound salmon fillet, skin removed
1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
5 cloves garlic, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Chopped fresh parsley
Place salmon on a large sheet of foil with at least 5 inches of overlap on each side, and pull the foil up around the salmon, to keep juices from running out. Nestle lemon slices underneath the salmon; set aside.
Combine melted butter, lemon juice, honey and garlic. Pour about 3/4 of the mixture over the salmon; reserve remainder. Sprinkle fish with salt and pepper.
Make a foil packet by crimping or pinching the foil together, getting it as air-tight as possible so juices don't leak out. Place packet on a baking sheet. Let sit for 15 minutes, then bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 17 minutes.
Remove baking sheet from the oven and open the packet. Spoon reserved butter mixture over the salmon, if needed. Broil salmon for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden and done. Garnish with parsley. Serves 3 to 4.
