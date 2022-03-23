Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
CHICKEN-BACON RANCH CASSEROLE
8 ounces mini penne, uncooked
4 bacon slices, chopped
1 tablespoon minced garlic
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed and softened
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
2 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Cook penne according to package directions; drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water. Place pasta in a large bowl, and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium. Add bacon, and cook, stirring often, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve drippings in skillet.
Add garlic to hot drippings in skillet over medium, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in whipping cream and cream cheese; cook, whisking often, until cream cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in Parmesan, ranch dressing mix, pepper, and reserved 1 cup cooking water. Pour over pasta. Fold in chicken and 1 cup Mozzarella. Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with bacon and remaining 1 cup cheese.
Bake at 375 degrees until golden and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.