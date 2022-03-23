OK, I'm just going to say this right from the beginning. There is nothing even remotely healthy about this recipe.

But sometimes, you just need comfort food, and anything that contains chicken, pasta, bacon and cheese always gets my attention.

If you want to feel more virtuous, make it for a potluck dinner and only have a small serving.

CHICKEN-BACON RANCH CASSEROLE

8 ounces mini penne, uncooked

4 bacon slices, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, cubed and softened

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 cups Mozzarella cheese, shredded and divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Cook penne according to package directions; drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water. Place pasta in a large bowl, and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium. Add bacon, and cook, stirring often, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve drippings in skillet.

Add garlic to hot drippings in skillet over medium, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in whipping cream and cream cheese; cook, whisking often, until cream cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in Parmesan, ranch dressing mix, pepper, and reserved 1 cup cooking water. Pour over pasta. Fold in chicken and 1 cup Mozzarella. Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with bacon and remaining 1 cup cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees until golden and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus