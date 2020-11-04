TUPELO • Stephanie Hall is nothing if not an entrepreneur.
She and her daughter, Sera, have Sera + Soul, a luxury bath and body boutique, and The Campertini, a mobile bar.
But once the COVID-19 pandemic settled in, Hall got another idea. She knew people weren’t eating out as much, but they still liked to gather in small groups with their friends.
So, she figured she’d cater to that lifestyle shift with charcuterie boards she could prepare in a commercial kitchen, then pass off to customers to make their home entertaining easier.
“This is something I’d been thinking about doing for a while, but only in the last month have I done it for money,” said Hall, 47. “My daughter is the one who suggested I try and turn it into a business.”
Char Cutie Tupelo was born about two weeks ago with a post on Facebook, complete with pictures.
“The response has been tremendous,” Hall said. “I’ve even got a January wedding for a grazing table on the books.”
Hall was born and reared on a farm in Houston. Her parents, Beverly and Randy Brooks, have The Pumpkin Patch at Brooks Farm. Her grandparents, Bobby and Sarah Brooks, owned several restaurants in Houston.
“I come from a family of farmers and restaurateurs and my mom was a home ec teacher,” Hall said. “My mom has always been a good entertainer; she entertained in her home very well. People would call on her to help plan receptions, parties – anything that needed to be organized and beautiful.”
So Hall grew up knowing the importance of presentation when it came to food.
“Food should be put together well and look beautiful,” she said. “That’s really important.”
And Hall’s charcuterie boards are beautiful. She combines a variety of meats, cheeses, colorful fruits, homemade biscuits and breads, olives, crackers, dips and flavored butters, as well as unexpected items, like brown-sugar bacon, and arranges them artfully on a serving board.
“Everyone’s taste is different,” Hall said. “I do boards depending on what they want. I can do Keto or meatless. I can go heavy on cheese and fruit and light on meat. I can add mini-desserts.”
Hall has three options for serving boards. She can prepare a charcuterie to-go box with a disposable board, which carries no additional cost. Customers can bring in their own serving board for her to dress, at no additional cost. Or they can purchase a hardwood board from her that’s made by Back 40 Customs, a Tupelo company she has partnered with.
Prices for the charcuterie boards (food only) range from $35 to $50 for a small board that feeds two to four; $60 to $85 for a medium board that feeds up to 10; and $85 to $150 for a large board that serves up to 20. The custom boards made by Back 40 Customs range between $20 and $140.
“The traditional meat and cheese charcuterie board is our most popular,” Hall said. “But we also do themed boards, like brunch, game day, movie night, birthdays or holidays.”
Although Char Cutie Tupelo was born out of a quarantine mindset, Hall is hoping that customers will continue to entertain more at home when the COVID-19 virus is in check and life gets back to normal.
“My goal is for us to have our own kitchen, a place where people could come in and place an order, but where we’d already have some things made up that they could pick up and take, kind of like a bakery,” Hall said. “Being social has changed, but people will always want to gather and eat.”