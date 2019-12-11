Earlier this year, Garden & Gun magazine launched a biweekly newsletter dedicated to all things Southern food called The Skillet. The Dec. 6 issue featured a recipe for a decadent cheese grits casserole and my fellow foodie Mike Armour was eager to share it with me.
“Once a year, mainly because that’s as often as you should probably eat it, my family has a grits casserole on Christmas morning,” Kevin Johnson, chef of the Grocery in Charleston, South Carolina, tells The Skillet.
“This recipe goes against everything I’ve ever been taught about cooking grits,” Johnson says, “but in the end, the crispy potato gratin-like crust hides the creamiest, cheesiest grits you’ve ever had.”
Johnson’s mom received the recipe from a friend years ago, and now it’s a holiday staple..
CHEESY GRITS CASSEROLE
4 cups milk
1 cup coarse, stone ground grits
Salt and pepper
10 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated
1 stick butter, cut into small pieces
3 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated with a micro plane
In a large, heavy-bottomed pan, bring milk to a simmer.
Slowly whisk in grits and reduce heat to low. Cook grits, stirring often until milk is absorbed and grits are thick (20 to 30 minutes). Season grits to taste with salt and black pepper. Add Gruyere cheese and beat with a handheld mixer on high for about 5 minutes until very fluffy.
Turn grits into a greased 9x11-inch baking dish. Dot top of casserole with pats of butter and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes until bubbly and deep golden brown.