TUPELO – More than a year ago, Chef Neville Eroll and Monther Erar, who owns Amsterdam Deli, talked about a concept for a new restaurant where the young chef could show off his culinary skills.
Last month, that concept turned into reality.
"It was Christmas night and I was with Monther and his wife, Ruth," Eroll said. "We talked again, and they gave me the opportunity and believed in what I could bring downtown."
Eroll is better known as Chef Nev Taz – Nev is short for Neville, and Taz is short for Tasmanian Devil, a nickname he was given because of his quickness in the kitchen.
On Jan. 2, with the Erars as business partners, Chef Nev opened a restaurant above the Caron Gallery in downtown Tupelo. It doesn't have a name yet – they're still working on that – but it definitely has a style.
"I serve modern contemporary cuisine," Chef Nev said. "It gives chefs like me an opportunity to break the rules. A dish will never be traditional."
Chef Nev, 30, was born in Goa, India, but he considers himself a mix of Portuguese, British, Indian and Parsi.
"I grew up all over the place," he said. "My dad traveled; I traveled. I moved to Italy when I was 17, and studied at ALMA, the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Parma. It's where modern Italian cooking was born."
Chef Nev was fortunate to study under Maestro Gualtiero Marchesi, an Italian chef who is considered the founder of the new Italian cuisine and, in the opinion of many, was the most famous Italian chef in the world.
"ALMA opened many doors for me," Chef Nev said. "I worked for chefs like Massimo Bottura in Modena, Italy, then Corrado Fasolato. He is my master, and I am his disciple. His style is what I've taken up."
The chef spent eight years in Italy, and also did internships, called stages, during that time in Germany and Austria.
"The biggest difference between America and Europe when it comes to dining is that in Europe, they take lunch seriously," Chef Nev said. "They eat, have wine, then do business. Then they go home, take a nap, and go back to work fresh."
He left Italy in 2017 and moved to San Francisco, where he did a long stage for Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in the United States to attain three Michelin stars for her restaurant, Atelier Crenn.
From there, he moved to St. Louis, where he was a sous chef in an Italian restaurant. At that point, he and some friends decided to open their own restaurant in the Midwest, which turned out to be a big mistake.
"I lost a lot of money," he said. "I didn't know what to do. I was very broken. I was either going to go North or move back to Italy."
But a friend talked him into visiting Mississippi – Tupelo, specifically – for a few days, just to check it out. And since 2018, it's been his home.
Fine-dining experience
Chef Nev did some catering after he moved here and prepared some chef's dinners in people's homes. He also cooked for pop-up dinners all over Tupelo.
But with his new restaurant, he's gone with a fine-dining concept. Jackets are required for men – women, he said, already know how to dress formally – and the meal is served at a leisurely pace.
"The style of service we like to follow is an experience," he said. "You're greeted at the door by a host and seated. Then we offer you a hand-selected wine list and suggest a pairing for you. The wine is always poured tableside."
Baskets of bread and butter are brought to the table for palate cleansers, then guests decide on appetizers, entrees and desserts.
"It is not a rushed meal," Chef Nev said. "We like the customer to feel like they're in France or Italy – a relaxed atmosphere and as romantic as possible in the evening. It's not just about the food. We want to give you an experience, an evening, not just dinner."
The chef said the menu will change about every two weeks, but between now and Valentine's Day, almost everything will be Italian. On Valentine's Day, there will be a set menu and only two seatings.
The restaurant has nine tables that seat four, two tables for two, and one large table that can seat up to eight.
It's open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In any given week, the menu could feature Indian, American, French, Middle-Eastern, Italian or Asian food. A recent menu offered, for entrees, lobster ravioli, chicken tikka masala, Cornish game hens, and a New Zealand grass-fed New York Strip steak aged in butter.
"There will always be Italian dishes on the menu, though," he said. "I'm a bit biased."