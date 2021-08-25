Family traditions and in-person connections are important parts of gatherings of loved ones, and many of those get-togethers are centered on food. The entire family coming together around a table covered with warm, delicious food to share stories and create new memories is what makes mealtime special.
Forty chefs from around the nation came together to create "Come to the Table," which offers a delicious mix of cuisines from a variety of cultures, including this sampling of classic recipes featuring classic creations inspired by what family means to each chef.
Proceeds from the cookbook benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Dallas. Visit rmhdallas.org to order the cookbook.
STUFFED PASTA SHELLS
6 ounces jumbo pasta shells
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh garlic
1 medium onion, diced
5 portobello mushroom caps, gills removed then diced
Salt and pepper
2 cups shredded kale
3 tablespoons water
15 ounces skim-milk ricotta cheese
4 tablespoons pesto
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 1/2 cups marinara sauce, divided
1 1/2 cups part-skim Mozzarella
Fresh herbs, for garnish
Bring pot of salted water to boil. Cook pasta shells according to package instructions. Drain.
Heat pot or cast-iron casserole dish over medium heat. Once hot, add oil, garlic, onion and mushrooms. Add pinch of sea salt and pepper as it cooks. Cook until onions turn brown and mushrooms shrink in size, about 3 to 5 minutes. Empty contents and set aside.
Place pot back over heat. Add shredded kale and water to create steam. Toss kale in pot until it turns vibrant green; set aside to cool.
In large bowl, mix ricotta cheese with mushroom mixture, kale, pesto and spice blend.
In casserole dish, spread about 1/2 cup marinara on bottom. Stuff each pasta shell with approximately 2 tablespoons ricotta mixture and add to casserole dish.
Cover shells with remaining marinara and Mozzarella. Cover casserole dish with foil and bake at 420 degrees for 20 minutes. During final 5 minutes, remove foil so Mozzarella can brown. Garnish with fresh herbs and salt and pepper. Serves 6 to 8.
GREEN CURRY
2 cups fresh spinach
1 cup water
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons green curry paste
8 ounces skinless, boneless chicken, beef or pork, sliced thin
1 small Japanese purple eggplant
2 cups coconut milk
4 teaspoons granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup bamboo shoots, sliced
1/4 medium red bell pepper, sliced thin
8 to 10 Thai basil leaves, plus additional, for garnish, divided
2 cups cooked jasmine rice
In blender, blend spinach and water until mixture turns green and no leaves are visible.
In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add green curry paste and stir to release fragrance, about 10 seconds. Add protein and cook 3 to 5 minutes.
Add blended spinach water, purple eggplant, coconut milk, sugar and salt. Bring to boil. Add bamboo shoots and red bell pepper. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in basil leaves and turn off heat. Serve with jasmine rice and garnish with additional basil leaves. Serves 2.