We had planned to have roasted salmon for supper Saturday night, but once we visited garden centers and bought annuals and perennials to plant, I knew I'd rather fix something early in the day that could be popped in the oven whenever we were ready to eat.
Knowing a casserole would fit the bill, I started looking for a new one to prepare. We were due for some type of chicken, so that's where I began my search.
This recipe for Million Dollar Chicken is both similar to the one I usually make, but also different. For one thing, it's much richer, with the addition of cream cheese and cottage cheese. This one also calls for Ritz crackers, where I usually use crushed cornflakes.
Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
This was very good, but a little bit goes a long way. I froze more than half of it in two-serving containers, because it was too rich to eat leftovers for days.
MILLION DOLLAR CHICKEN CASSEROLE
4 1/2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup cottage cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup chopped celery
2 tablespoons butter
3 cups cooked rice
1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed
5 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine chicken, cream cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, soup, garlic powder and lemon juice. Saute onion and celery in 2 tablespoons butter until tender. Add to the chicken mixture and stir to combine.
Spoon cooked rice into the bottom of a deep greased baking dish and pat out evenly. Spread the chicken mixture over all.
Combine crushed crackers and melted butter, and sprinkle over chicken mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, uncovered. Serves 8 to 10.