I lucked upon one that got rave reviews across the board. This recipe called for just 3 tablespoons of soy sauce (the original had 2/3 cup) and some fresh lemon juice to brighten it.
Because of the heat, Charlie cooked them on an indoor grill pan. The color was beautiful, and they were delicious and tender. We had them over marinated spaghetti the first night, and put leftovers on a green salad the next day.
BEST CHICKEN MARINADE
2 pounds chicken breast tenders
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Pierce chicken tenders with a fork all over. Place in a large ziptop bag.
In a bowl, stir together remaining ingredients. Pour marinade over chicken. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 hours.
Preheat grill to medium heat. Brush grill with oil to prevent sticking. Place chicken on the grill, and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of chicken. The internal temperature of the chicken should reach 165 degrees. Remove chicken from grill and let rest for 5 minutes.