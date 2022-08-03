I made this recipe Sunday, and while the sauce was delicious, my chicken didn't turn out very well. It may be because I don't cook thighs very often ... next time I'll use a package of tenders.
That being said, the creamy sauce is worth writing about. It took every bit of the 45 minutes to make, but was well worth the effort. I served the thighs and sauce over linguine, and would have been happy with just the pasta and sauce.
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup white wine
1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 teaspoon dried sage
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons butter
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon capers, drained
4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
1/2 cup cornstarch
2 tablespoons olive oil
Combine broth, onion and garlic in a saucepan and boil until the liquid reduces by half, about 10 minutes. Pour in wine, return to a boil, and reduce the liquid by half again, about 10 minutes. Stir in mushrooms, rosemary, and sage; simmer until mushrooms are tender, about 15 more minutes. Stir in cream, butter, lemon juice and capers; reduce heat and simmer the sauce until thickens, about 10 minutes.
Dredge chicken in cornstarch until thoroughly coated. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat; pan-fry the chicken thighs until they develop a golden brown crust, about 5 to 8 minutes per side. Place chicken in a 9x9-inch baking dish and pour the sauce over.
Bake at 350 degrees until the sauce is bubbling and the chicken reaches 165 degrees and is no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. Serves 4.
