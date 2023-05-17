Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
I've made pinwheels in the past, so this recipe looks easy enough to put together. Several reviewers said they used rotisserie chicken; others used Fiesta ranch dip mix or added hot sauce for an extra kick. Feel free to use your imagination!
CRACK CHICKEN PINWHEELS
1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 to 2 tablespoons milk
3/4 cup cooked, chopped bacon
1 cup cooked, chopped chicken
2 to 3 green onions, sliced (optional)
4 to 5 (10-inch) flour tortillas
Combine softened cream cheese with the dry ranch dressing mix, cheese, 1 tablespoon milk, bacon, chicken and onions, if using, until well mixed. Add more milk if needed.
Spread the chicken mixture evenly over each tortilla, leaving a half-inch border around the edges.
Roll the tortillas up gently, but tightly to make sure they hold together and keeps their shape. Wrap each log in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight.
When ready to serve, unwrap, cut the ends off the tortilla rolls, and use a sharp knife to cut into 3/4- to 1-inch slices. Makes 30 to 40.
