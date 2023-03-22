Join this exclusive Facebook group to see recipes as well as features on local restaurants and cooks from Daily Journal Food Editor Ginna Parsons.
I had all the other ingredients I needed, except the Cheddar biscuit mix, but after a quick trip to the store, I was ready to cook.
This recipe turned out well, especially on a cold day. I let mine cook close to an hour, which may have been too long. The edges got crunchy, but the center was moist.
The crust is not like a traditional pot pie, so if that's what you're looking for, this isn't the recipe for you.
EASY CHICKEN POT PIE CASSEROLE
1 stick butter
4 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 (12-ounce) bag frozen carrots and peas
2 cups milk
1 (11-ounce) box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place butter in a 9x13-inch casserole and let it melt while oven is heating. When butter is melted, place chicken evenly over the butter, then cover with frozen peas and carrots.
Stir together biscuit mix, flavor packet and milk, and pour over chicken. Do not stir. Mix together cream of chicken soup and chicken broth. Pour over casserole; do not stir.
Bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Continue to bake for 10-minute intervals until the biscuit mix across the top is baked and golden brown around the edges.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.