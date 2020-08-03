Sunday before last, my husband and I were grocery shopping and we picked up a 3-pound rotisserie chicken, just in case we didn't feel like cooking that evening.
Turns out, we got inspired to grill some steaks, which left me with a cold rotisserie chicken in the fridge on Monday morning. I decided to see just how far I could stretch that bird.
On Monday evening, I made a simple Alfredo sauce and boiled some pasta. I removed and sliced one half of the breast from the chicken (I weighed it and it was right at 8 ounces). We enjoyed a nice meal and had leftovers for the next day's lunch.
On Tuesday, I removed the other breast half and chopped it for chicken quesadillas. We like ours prepared simply – tortillas, chicken and cheese. You could easily add jalapeños, green chilies or pico de gallo to the mix, if you like.
On Wednesday, I picked all the dark meat off the thighs, wings and drumsticks and used it in a chicken casserole. Typically, I use white meat in a chicken casserole, but I have to tell you the dark meat was quite good and a nice change.
My intention had been to put the chicken carcass in a slow cooker with some water and cook it on low overnight to make broth for use at a later time.
Instead, I put the poor bird out of its misery. I figured after it supplied three meals plus leftovers, that $5 chicken had served us well.
CHICKEN CASSEROLE
3 cups dark meat chicken (pulled from a rotisserie chicken)
3 cups cooked white rice
1 can cream of chicken soup
8 ounces sour cream
3 to 4 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 bunch green onions, white parts and half of the green, chopped
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
1 1/2 cups crushed cornflakes
2 tablespoons butter, melted
In a large bowl, combine chicken, rice, soup, sour cream and mayonnaise. Stir to combine. Add onions, lemon juice and lemon pepper seasoning and stir again. Pour mixture into a greased 2-quart casserole.
Combine crushed cornflakes and melted butter. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serves 6 to 8.
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Cooking spray
8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
1 (8-ounce) chicken breast half from a rotisserie chicken, chopped
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Place one tortilla in skillet and arrange 1/4 of diced chicken over tortilla. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup cheese. Cover with a second tortilla. When bottom tortilla is browned, about 2 minutes, flip tortilla over and cook another 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining tortillas, chicken and cheese. Cut each quesadilla in four triangles. Serve with salsa, queso and/or sour cream. Serves 4.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
8 ounces fettuccine pasta, cooked and drained
1 (8-ounce) chicken breast half from a rotisserie chicken, sliced
Chopped parsley, for garnish
For the Alfredo sauce, melt butter in medium saucepan; whisk in flour. Cook over medium heat 1 minute, whisking constantly. Stir in milk; heat to boiling. Boil, whisking constantly, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Cook 1 to 2 minutes.
Add sauce to cooked, drained pasta and stir until pasta is coated. Pour coated pasta into a serving dish. Top with sliced chicken. Sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4.